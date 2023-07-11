'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon Prime Day is here, which means major discounts on a slue of items -- laptops being one of them. If you're not a Prime member, however, note that other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg are running similar sales events and early discount programs. I've included a few of the best competing laptop and laptop accessory deals at the bottom of this list.
I've also included the best lightning, Prime exclusive, and invite-only deals ahead of Prime Day to help you save big on everything from displays and laptops to storage and networking.
This business laptop from Asus is built with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. It also has been tested against military durability standards to hold up against everyday use as well as bumps, shocks, and drops.
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD has a 1TB capacity as well as read and write speeds up to 7,450 and 6,900MB/s, respectively. The NVMe M.2 form factor also means it won't take up as much space as other SSDs or HDDs.
The Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor measures 55-inches, making it great for both PC and console gaming. It also supports HDR10+ for enhanced contrast and detailing.
Current price: $75
Regular price: $125
Upgrading your laptop or desktop is easy with the Corsair Vengeance Performance. This set includes 2 16GB units which are supported by both AMD and Intel-based rigs.
This gaming monitor from HP measures 27 inches and features 4K resolution as well as support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology to help prevent screen tearing and stuttering. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and can provide up to 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
While sifting through Amazon's early Prime Day deal offerings as well as deals from competitors like Best Buy and Newegg, I kept these criteria in mind:
My pick for the best laptop is the MacBook Pro M2. The updated CPU provides faster, more efficient processing as well as more power for rendering digital art or editing video and photos. You can configure the MacBook Pro M2 with up to 96GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. And on a full charge, you'll get up to 22 hours of use so you can go all day and night before you need to plug in.
