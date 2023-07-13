'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon's annual Prime Day mega sale is done and dusted, but while the best deals came during the two-day event, there are still a few left for the most last-minute of shoppers.
Also: Best Prime Day deals still available
We scoured the remains of Prime Day and dug out the best deals still available. If you're eyeing a new smartphone for less than retail, this may be your last shot at one before the sales end for good.
The Motorola Razr Plus is on track to becoming ZDNET's best clamshell-style foldable phone of the year, and it's still on sale post-Prime Day. At a $100 discount, the Razr Plus is more accessible than ever. And its dual-screen design should appeal to content creators and power users alike.
The Pixel 7 was one of the best phones last year due to its reliable cameras, easy-to-use software, and value. Right now, you can buy one for the same discount as during Prime Day.
Amazon is selling the new Google Pixel 7a at a $50 discount if you buy it standalone, which is the same offer available during Prime Day.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro was one of the best camera phones when it launched, and it's still a very competitive handset months later. It's not as heavily discounted anymore but is still $100 off from the regular price.
ZDNET tested the OnePlus 11 earlier this year and deemed it a worthy competitor to Samsung and Google's best phones. During post-Prime Day, you can buy the latest flagship at a $100 discount.
We test a lot of phones at ZDNET, from ones that flip and fold to ones that can communicate via space satellites, so we have a knack for knowing what's the best on the market.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy. It features a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, four cameras at the rear including one that shoots up to 200MP photos, and an S Pen stylus siloed on the bottom corner.
If you're not a fan of larger phones, there's a good chance you'll find something more to your liking in ZDNET's best phones list.
