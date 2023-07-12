'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Much like Prime Day, Apple deals don't happen often, but when they do, the discounts are big. So whether you're in the market for a new MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, or something else, we've gathered the best deals we could find online and divided them up by category.
Read below for the best discounts on some of Apple's hottest ticket items and save big for yourself, a family member, or just in time for back to school tech to complete your Apple ecosystem.
Alternatively, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch, you can enjoy a discount of $119 on the Apple Watch Series 8, a GPS and 41mm model in Midnight.
While providing high-quality audio, Apple AirPods can be easily lost. If you need a premium replacement set, Amazon is offering 20% off the second-generation earbuds.
Grab an Apple Pencil on sale for $40 off right now, so you can paint, sketch, and take notes on your iPad. The Apple Pencil connects magnetically to your iPad for wireless pairing and charging. The 2nd generation version is compatible with the following iPad models: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation); iPad Air (4th and 5th generation); and iPad mini (6th generation).
Apple's MacBook Pro laptop range remains a popular option for workers and students alike. While the price point can be eye-watering for higher specs, during events like Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of decent discounts. At the moment, you can save $200 on a 2022 MacBook Pro model with a 13-inch Retina display, an M2 chip, and 256GB storage.
Tablets are always popular during sales events, and Amazon Prime Day is no exception. You can currently save $50 on a 10th-generation iPad, equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, an A14 Bionic chip, and 64GB storage.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on July 11 through July 12.
