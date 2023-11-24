'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 150 best Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Apple, and more
It's official: Black Friday is here, and with it come tons of great deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and many other retailers. There are lots of deals to get excited about this year, including big discounts from your favorite brands, such as Apple and Samsung, as well as excellent sales on tech items such as wearables, TVs, phones (like iPhones and Google Pixels), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more on your holiday shopping list. We've got everything in this roundup -- from AirPods Pro to air fryers.
To help you cut through the noise, ZDNET has gathered all the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites and stores, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your holiday weekend. Our experts have tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best deals.
Best Black Friday deals: Our Top 20
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $169 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $330 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $949 (save $350 at Roborock)
- Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi 3-pack: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $324 (save $76 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $230 (save $99 at Amazon)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,447 (save $1,053 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: $899 (save $600 at Amazon)
- LG Sound Bar with 9.1.5 Surround Speakers S95QR: $997 (save $803 at Amazon)
- PlayStation 5 Disc console/Marvel Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 (save $61 at Walmart)
- AMD Radeon RX 6950XT Graphics Card: $590 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6: $299 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $70 at Oura)
Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Amazon Kindle: $80 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Xbox wireless controller: $40 (save $20 at the Microsoft Store)
- Acer 21.5-inch IPS LCD FHD monitor: $70 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Logitech Pro VR headset: $39 (save $61 at Logitech)
- Echo Dot with Smart Color Bulb bundle: $23 (save $50 at Amazon)
- InnoView Portable 15-inch Monitor: $99 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: $75 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor Smart Security Camera: $90 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen) + Echo Glow bundle: $55 (save $75 at Amazon)
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Insignia 32-inch Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote: $80 (save $70 at Amazon)
- TP-Link Tapo Smart LED Light Strip: $20 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Razer Anzu Smart Glasses: $43 (save $157 at Amazon)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Blue Yeti USB microphone: $85 (save $45 at B&H Photo)
Best Black Friday deals under $200
- Nixplay Digital Picture Frame: $150 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $100 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
- Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- GoPro Hero8: $192 (save $96 at Walmart)
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle: $102 (save $113 at Amazon)
- Hisense AX Series 5.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $129 (save $90 at Walmart)
- Anker 675 USB-C 12-in-1 Docking Station and Monitor Stand: $174 (save $75 on Amazon)
- Sonos Roam Smart Speaker: $134 (save $45 at Walmart)
- Nanoleaf Shapes smart home lighting: $190 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Noco Boost XL GB50 1500 amp jump starter: $120 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Echo Show 15: $185 (save $95 at Amazon)
- WD Black 6TB 7200RPM HDD: $120 (save $110 at Newegg)
- TheraGun Mini Massage Gun: $149 (save $50 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday deals under $500
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset (plus $50 gift card): $249 (save $50 at Amazon)
- LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer S90QY: $486 (save $713 at Amazon)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $341 (save $159 at Amazon)
- Arcade1Up X-Men arcade cabinet: $450 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Dyson Airwrap: $499 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle: $439 (save $121 at Walmart)
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $280 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Autel MaxiCharger home electric vehicle charger: $391 (save $167 at Amazon)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera: $398 (save $102 at Amazon)
- Seagate Expansion 16TB external HDD: $230 (save $440 at Newegg)
- Panasonic Lumix G100 camera bundle: $498 (save $305 at B&H Photo)
Best Black Friday Apple deals
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1039 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip: $2,399 (save $1,100 at B&H Photo)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirTags 4-pack: $79 (save $20 at Walmart)
- Apple M2 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (save $250 at Amazon)
- AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad 10.9-inch: $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch SE (2023): $179 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple Gift Card: Buy $100, get $10 Amazon promo credit. Code: APPLET5USAP at Amazon
- Apple Store iPhones, MacBooks, and more: Buy eligible products and receive up to $200 in Apple Gift Card credit at Apple
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $700 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Yeedi vac robot vacuum: $150 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $250 at Amazon with coupon)
- Yeedi by Ecovacs Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum And Mop Combo: $500 (save $100 at Walmart)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $400 (save $250 at Amazon)
- OKP K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $96 (save $234 at Amazon)
- Dyson V15 Vacuum: $550 (save $200 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: $229 (save $120 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday TV deals
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,447 (save $1,053 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: $899 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch 4K LCD TV: $1,197 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $110 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV: $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 85-inch QN90C 4K HDR Smart TV: $2,798 (save $2,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung 98-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $9,998 (save $5,000 at B&H Photo)
- Roku 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: $380 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED: $1,998 (save $1,300 at B&H Photo)
- LG QNED85 65-inch smart TV: $1,097 (save $700 at Amazon)
- TCL 50-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $250 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Samsung S89C OLED 77-inch: $2,000 (save $1600 at Best Buy)
- Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- LG B3 OLED 77-inch: $1800 (save $1100 at Best Buy)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1500 (save $1100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung The Frame 75-inch: $2000 (save $1000 at Best Buy)
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Garmin Venu 2S Smartwatch: $200 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $179 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Garmin Instinct: $168 (save $82 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa 4 + Fitbit Premium: $150 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $229 (save $71 at Amazon)
- Amazfit GTS 2 Mini: $40 (save $40 at Best Buy)
Best Black Friday headphones deals
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $250 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones: $200 (save $130 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $90 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Beats Studio Pro: $170 (save $180 at Amazon)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $100 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: $260 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $330 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T with trade in)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free at Verizon: Free (save $830 at Verizon with trade in)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB 5G: $649 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr: $500 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Edge (2023): $350 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 512GB for the price of 256GB, up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit at Samsung
- OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone: $335 (save $300 at W00t, further $20 off in-app for Prime members)
Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Microsoft Surface laptop 5: Up to $650 off at the Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $1,999 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo)
- ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD: $629 (save $2,059 at Lenovo)
- Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One Computer: $500 (save $150 at Dell)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop: $380 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: $799 (save $200 at Walmart)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop: $1,300 (save $300 at Dell)
- Samsung 34-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor: $870 (save $630 at Amazon)
- HP Envy x360: $855 (save $265 at Amazon)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo: $799 (save $400 at Newegg)
- MSI Raider GE76: $999 (save $600 at Newegg)
- Gigabyte Aorus 15X: $1480 (save $619 at Newegg)
- Lenovo LOQ: $1389 (save $540 at Newegg)
Best Black Friday tablet deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,000 (save $540 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip, 256GB, 8.3-inch display: $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $150 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad 10.9-inch (10th gen): $349 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $786 (save $134 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $700 (save $400 at Samsung)
- Google Pixel Tablet: $399 (save $100 at Google)
- Lenovo Tab P11 11.5-inch tablet: $170 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (6th gen): $1,399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95 (save $85 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet: $600 (save $300 at Amazon)
Also: Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts (CNET)
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Black Friday 2023 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Sam's Club, Apple, Samsung, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Best Black Friday phone deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday tablet deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
- Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best Black Friday headphones deals
- Best Black Friday monitor deals
- Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best Black Friday VPN deals
- Best Black Friday gaming deals
- Best Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best Black Friday Apple deals
- Best Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best Black Friday Dell deals
- Best Black Friday HP deals
- Best Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best Black Friday Sam's Club deals
- Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best Black Friday iPad deals
- Best Black Friday security camera deals
- Best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best Black Friday streaming deals