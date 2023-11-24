/>
Home Tech

The 150 best Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Apple, and more

Black Friday brings major deals on Apple products, robot vacuums, TVs, smartwatches, headphones, laptops, phones, and more. We've rounded the best discounts up for you.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor; Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief
Black Friday ZDNET front door graphic 1

ZDNET's experts have found the best Black Friday deals for you.

ZDNET

It's official: Black Friday is here, and with it come tons of great deals at Walmart, Best BuyAmazon, and many other retailers. There are lots of deals to get excited about this year, including big discounts from your favorite brands, such as Apple and Samsung, as well as excellent sales on tech items such as wearables, TVs, phones (like iPhones and Google Pixels), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more on your holiday shopping list. We've got everything in this roundup -- from AirPods Pro to air fryers. 

To help you cut through the noise, ZDNET has gathered all the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites and stores, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your holiday weekend. Our experts have tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best deals.

Best Black Friday deals: Our Top 20

Best Black Friday deals under $100

The all-new 2022 Kindle sitting atop a paperback book on a wooden table
Allison Murray/ZDNET

Best Black Friday deals under $200

A digital photo frame with a vacation photo on its screen next to a salt lamp on a living room side table
Allison Murray/ZDNET

Best Black Friday deals under $500

Meta Quest 2 VR headset
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Black Friday Apple deals

airpods-pro-2
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Black Friday TV deals

AN LG C3 OLED TV on a blue background
LG/ZDNET

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals

apple-watch-se2-2
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Black Friday headphones deals

bose quietcomfort
Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best Black Friday phone deals

Google Pixel 8 in hand
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Black Friday tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
June Wan/ZDNET

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. 

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
