The best Black Friday monitor deals still available

ZDNET rounded up the best Black Friday monitor deals still available that provide savings on monitors from top brands like Samsung, Acer, Dell, and more.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

Want to replace that sad, slow, and old monitor of yours with a brand new, high-performing one? While Black Friday is over, it is still a good time to buy one at a highly discounted price. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on monitors from top brands such as Acer, Samsung, Dell, and more -- and plenty of deals are still available. 

If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for your own setup, ZDNET has you covered. 

Also: The best Black Friday deals 

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on monitors that are still available. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.

Best Black Friday 2023 monitor deals still available

Best Black Friday 2023 budget monitor deals still available

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey curved gaming monitor

Save $600
SAMSUNG 49" Class 1000R Curved (5120 x 1440) Gaming Monitor
Samsung
  • Current price: $900
  • Original price: $1500

The Samsung Odyssey monitor range remains a top favorite among ZDNET authors, and for good reason. Popular with gamers, the range offers excellent resolution and response times, as well as flat and curved models.

You can pick up a 49-inch curved model with a $600 discount at B&H. This model offers you a QLED display (5120 x 1440), 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. 

View now at B&H

Samsung 27-inch curved Odyssey G6 monitor

Save $300
Samsung 27-inch curved Odyssey G6 monitor
Lenovo
  • Current price: $400
  • Original price: $700

We've also spotted a deal at B&H for a monitor suitable for work and gaming. The Samsung G6 monitor, available with a $300 discount, comes with a 27-inch curved QHD (2560x1440) display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

View now at B&H

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Mini 4K UHD gaming monitor

Save $500
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Mini 4K UHD gaming monitor
Samsung
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $1000

Another Odyssey model available with a hefty discount is the Neo G7 at Best Buy. This monitor, marketed for gaming usage, is equipped with a 43-inch mini 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display, and also provides a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor is FreeSync Premium Pro compatible. 

View now at Best Buy

LG 24-inch borderless Full HD FreeSync monitor

Save $90
LG 24-inch borderless Full HD FreeSync monitor
LG
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $170

If you are looking for a budget-friendly flat display suitable for your home office, Best Buy will give you an $80 discount on an LG monitor. Suitable for rooms and desks with a limited amount of space, this 24-inch monitor is borderless -- making the most of the display space -- and comes with an FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 100Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. 

View now at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkVision monitor with webcam

Save $130
Lenovo ThinkVision monitor with Webcam
LG
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $309

With a $130 discount, the 24-inch Lenovo ThinkVision monitor is a steal if you need a suitable monitor for working from home. With an inbuilt webcam thrown in, this monitor offers a Full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and integrated speakers.

View now at Lenovo


When is Black Friday 2023?

In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. 

This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. 

How did we choose these Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

