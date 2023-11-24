'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 28 best Black Friday tablet deals
The holiday shopping season is officially here. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times of the year to buy tech products since there are so many deals and discounts.
If you're looking to buy or gift a tablet this year, tablets from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more are heavily discounted on Black Friday. ZDNET scoured retailers and found the best tablet deals available so you can check one more thing off your shopping list.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $786 (save $134)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $1,000 (save $540)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $700 (save $400)
- Apple iPad Pro (6th generation) for $849 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $199 (save $151)
- Apple iPad Air (5th generation) for $500 (save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $600 (save $330)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for $75 (save $75)
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 (save $100)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 (save $60)
- reMarkable 2 for $499 (save $100)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) for $400 (save $100)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for $55 (save $55)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $150 (save $60)
- Wacom One Drawing Tablet for $250 (save $150)
- Lenovo Tab P11 for $170 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $160 (save $120)
- Apple iPad (10th generation) for $349 (save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 for $450 (save $100)
- Wacom Intuos Pro for $359 (save $150)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature for $140 (save $50)
- Geek Squad Certified Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro for $600 (save $200)
- Onn. Kids Tablet for $99 (save $30)
- Current price: $1,899
- Original price: $1,999
Apple's most powerful tablet is $100 off as part of Black Friday sales. It's so power-packed that you can replace it entirely for your laptop, thanks to download speeds up to 2.4Gbps (twice as fast as the previous model) 15 percent faster performance, and up to 35 percent faster graphics performance.
- Current price: $1,000
- Original price: $1,120
Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet has similar specs to that of the S9 Ultra, but the Tab S9 Plus costs $200 less. Included with the purchase of this tablet is Samsung's S Pen that provides a realistic paper-on-pen experience.
- Current price: $75
- Original price: $150
If you're looking to gift your child a tablet this year, this Amazon Fire tablet was built with kids in mind, and it's 50% off. It had a durable kid-proof case, built-in parental controls, plus, you get a one-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+ with kid-approved content like books, games, and videos.
- Current price: $399
- Original price: $499
Google's newest tablet is 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This Android tablet pulls double-duty as a smart display when you're not using it. Plus, it's great for multi-tasking thanks to the side-by-side screen app display.
- Current price: $240
- Original price: $340
The Kindle Scribe is perhaps the perfect example of part e-reader, part tablet, and it's 29% off. It has the same functions you've come to know and love in a Kindle, like a 300 ppi glare-free screen, weeks of battery life, and adjustable warm light. It's also compatible with Amazon's Basic or Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday always occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 24. However, you can expect deals the week leading up to the day, as well as all weekend long.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best tablet?
ZDNET's top pick for the best tablet is the 10th-generation iPad since its lightweight design that's perfect for working or streaming movies on the go. Its fairly affordable price tag also makes it a great choice for students who need a mobile work computer.
Will tablets be cheaper on Cyber Monday?
The tablet you have your eye on isn't guaranteed to have a better deal on Cyber Monday, so if you see it at a good price for Black Friday, our advice is to buy it. However, many retailers offer Cyber Monday-exclusive perks such as free shipping, so that's something to take into consideration when choosing when to buy.
Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
