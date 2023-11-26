'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 55 best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals
Black Friday might be over, but retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart still have plenty of savings and sales events both in-store and online. With markdowns on everything tech, you can save big on gaming desktops from brands like HP Omen, Alienware, and Corsair.
I've scoured the web, vetting brands and comparing configurations, to find the absolute best deals on gaming desktops this holiday season. You can keep reading below to find out more about how much you can save, as well as information on ZDNET expert-tested gaming laptops and desktops before you buy.
Best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals
- Alienware Aurora R15 AMD Edition: $2,520 (save $630 at Amazon)
- HP Omen 25L Intel Edition: $800 (save $480 at Best Buy)
- Acer Nitro 50: $649 (save $450 at B&H Photo)
- Acer Predator Orion 5000: $1,250 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Skytech Blaze: $980 (save $520 at Newegg)
- HP Victus 15L: $900 (save $500 at HP.com)
- HP Omen 45L: $2,000 (save $700 at Amazon)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $949 (save $400 at B&H Photo)
Amazon Cyber Monday gaming PC deals
- Corsair Vengeance a7300: $2,000 (save $500)
- Corsair Vengeance i7400: $2,000 (save $500)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $899 (save $400)
- Skytech Gaming Chronos: $1,100 (save $500)
- Asus ROG Strix GA35CA: $3,200 (save $500)
- Asus ROG G13CH: $900 (save $250)
- Asus ROG G22CH: $1,070 (save $330)
- Skytech Shiva II: $1,500 (save $200)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $900 (save $300)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Intel Edition: $2,100 (save $700)
Best Buy Cyber Monday gaming PC deals
- Acer Predator Orion 5000: $1600 (save $600)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Intel Edition: $2300 (save $600)
- HP Omen 45L: $1500 (save $600)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme AMD Edition: $2200 (save $550)
- MSI Infinite RS: $4000 (save $500)
- Corsair Vengeance i7400: $2000 (save $500)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: $800 (save $450)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD: $1500 (save $430)
- Thermaltake View 480 R4: $2300 (save $400)
- Thermaltake Apollo i4790: $3300 (save $400)
- HP Omen 40L: $1150 (save $350)
- Thermaltake Shadow 480 R4: $2450 (save $350)
- Corsair Vengeance i7500: $2400 (save $350)
- Alienware Aurora R16 Intel Edition: $1300 (save $300)
- Asus ROG Compact 10L: $1300 (save $300)
- Thermaltake Avalanche i477T: $2000 (save $300)
Walmart Cyber Monday gaming PC deals
- Skytech Eclipse: $2200 (save $400)
- Asus ROG G22: $1799 (save $500)
- iBuyPower Y40: $2099 (save $451)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD: $1060 (save $430)
- iBuyPower Trace MR 258i: $799 (save $500)
- Skytech Azure: $1800 (save $335)
B&H Photo Cyber Monday gaming PC deals
- Lenovo Legion T7: $1999 (save $690)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i: $2399 (save $600)
- MSI MEG Trident X2: $4296 (save $400)
- iBuyPower Slate Mono 309a: $2400 (save $400)
- HP Omen 45L: $2700 (save $350)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: $999 (save $250)
- MSI Aegis RS: $2299 (save $250)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $949 (save $400)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool: $1560 (save $410)
- iBuyPower Y40 White: $1970 (save $530)
Newegg Cyber Monday gaming PC deals
- Skytech Siege: $1450 (save $550)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $949 (save $450)
- Skytech Eclipse Lite: $1800 (save $699)
- Skytech Eclipse: $2300 (save $800)
- Skytech Shiva: $1050 (save $450)
- Skytech Chronos: $1300 (save $400)
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best gaming PC?
My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for allowing you to configure both AMD and Intel-based builds, including dual HDD and SSD storage drives, and using up to an RTX 4080 graphics card. But if the Aurora R15 is a bit out of your budget, you can check out my list of the best cheap gaming PCs.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
