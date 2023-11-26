/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Computing PCs

The 55 best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

Ahead of Cyber Monday, save up to $1,350 on gaming desktops from brands like MSI, Alienware, and Corsair with big sales at Amazon, Best Buy, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

Black Friday might be over, but retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart still have plenty of savings and sales events both in-store and online. With markdowns on everything tech, you can save big on gaming desktops from brands like HP Omen, Alienware, and Corsair.

I've scoured the web, vetting brands and comparing configurations, to find the absolute best deals on gaming desktops this holiday season. You can keep reading below to find out more about how much you can save, as well as information on ZDNET expert-tested gaming laptops and desktops before you buy. 

Also: Best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates 

Best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

Amazon Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

ASUS Gaming Desktop ROG Strix
ASUS/ZDNET

Best Buy Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

An Alienware Aurora R15 AMD gaming desktop on a blue background
Dell/ZDNET

Walmart Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

An Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop, mouse, and keyboard on a blue background
Acer/ZDNET

B&H Photo Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

A Lenovo Legion T5 gaming PC on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET

Newegg Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

An MSI Aegis R desktop, keyboard, and mouse on a magenta background with a white grid
MSI

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best gaming PC?

My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for allowing you to configure both AMD and Intel-based builds, including dual HDD and SSD storage drives, and using up to an RTX 4080 graphics card. But if the Aurora R15 is a bit out of your budget, you can check out my list of the best cheap gaming PCs.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

holiday-placeholder-image

The best early Black Friday Newegg deals

An HP Victus laptop, Best Buy logo, and ZDNET logo on a blue background

Save $350 on the HP Victus during Best Buy's Black Friday event

Dell Black Friday deals

The 40 best Black Friday Dell deals still available now