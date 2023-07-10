'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Movement motivation is made even easier with a fitness tracker. And thanks to Prime Day's promising sales, you can snag capable Fitbit, Garmin, and other fitness tracking models for a super reasonable price tag.
While Apple and Samsung might be leaders in the smart wearable market, don't count these models out -- they're just as comprehensive, durable, and even stylish. And thanks to Prime Day savings, they have Apple and Samsung beat on price.
Read below for popular models that are now on sale for Prime Day.
Looking and acting the most like a traditional fitness smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2 provides text, phone, and app notifications and find my phone abilities on the 1.69-inch screen, along with a health-oriented suite which includes sleep and activity tracking along with heart rate monitoring. It includes a six month free Fitbit Premium membership, but even without the membership houses premium features like a six plus day battery, Google Wallet, and even Google Maps on Android phones.
This rugged Garmin watch is great for outdoor activities with supported GPS application, solar charging, and water-resistant for up to 100 meters. Additionally, it tracks your activity (both in and outdoor), sleep, and heart rate while lasting for 24 days on a single charge. It may not be the latest and greatest from Garmin, but it still comes with Garmin's comprehensive fitness tracking and analytical suite, durable build, and lightweight form factor.
The Fitbit Luxe tracks your sleep, activity, and heart rate (both in real time and overall trends) all while looking more like a sleek piece of jewelry rather than an obvious fitness tracker -- with versatile thin-band options to further customize to your style. Convenient to wear from work or class to the gym all week, it packs in a five hour battery life on a single charge. The Luxe also includes a free, six month premium membership trial with guided programs and additional analytics.
This model might be lightweight in form factor, but it's rich in health and wellness features. The versatile suite contains a daily readiness score, activity and sleep tracking metrics, heart rate monitoring, and cycle tracking all while lasting for 10 days on one charge. Additionally, it has built0in GPS, a stress management score, and the screen is easy to read even in the bright sunlight. And for less than $100 and a six month free Fitbit Premium trial, it's a steal to say the least.
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a tracker designed for kids ages six and up. It can be a great tool to keep them attune with their bodies, especially with the activity and sleep tracking features, and even go along with them during under water adventure as the model is water resistant up to 50 meters. Plus, with an 8 day battery life, your child doesn't have the responsibility of charging a device every night. These features coupled with an animated clock face have the potential to turn activity into pure fun.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
