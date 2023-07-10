'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, and with the event, vendors worldwide will compete for your attention.
Many of us take advantage of Amazon Prime Day to upgrade our existing tech or purchase new devices. Tablets, whether by Apple, Samsung, Amazon, or other manufacturers, always feature in Prime Day sales. If you know where to look -- and this might not just be at Amazon -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.
Best Prime Day deals
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet ahead of Amazon Prime Day, check out our top picks below.
Now expected during Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's own branded tech will be on sale. However, if you're looking to grab a deal ahead of July 11, you can pick up the new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet with a 35% discount.
A deal for Android fans ahead of Amazon Prime Day is the Lenovo Tab M8, available with a 23% discount. This 2023 tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display and 32GB storage.
For a substantial, powerful tablet suitable for work and play, you can enjoy a 22% discount off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, a 10.5-inch Android device with 64GB storage.
A deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day we've found for Apple fans is for the classic iPad. Available with a $50 reduction in price, the 10th-gen Apple iPad is equipped with a 10.9-inch display, an A14 Bionic chip, and 64GB storage.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on July 11 through July 12.
Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
