'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Between Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and of course, Prime Day, this summer is full of savings on the latest and greatest tech. And while Prime Day is the hottest topic of conversation, it's not the only major sales event happening this week.
Also: Best early Prime Day deals
If you're not a Prime member, or are just looking for another place to shop while still snagging coveted gadgets on a budget, here are some of the best deals we found from Best Buy's Black Friday in July event, Walmart's Walmart+ Week, and Target's Circle Week.
The second-generation AirPods Pro are an encore of the original, but feature upgraded ANC, a transparency mode fit for multi-taskers, and a ping-able charging case. Especially if you're an Apple Ecosystem faithful, these are convenient, comfortable, and comprehensive. Snag them at Best Buy for $200.
With a 12.3-inch touch screen and 11th Gen Intel Core, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a two-in-one design that promises powerful laptop performance in the convenient form factor of a sleek tablet. Perfect for work or school, you can buy the Pro at Best Buy today for $330 off.
Roku is often known for its value and easy UI, and this 65-inch model is no exception. At only $400, this TV displays 4K picture, has automatic brightness, and auto-speech clarity so you can catch every word. This model comes with free YouTube Premium for three months (if you're a new subscriber), Apple TV, and a 30-day free trial of FuboTV, along with Roku's regular channel and app suite.
Following Apple's announcement of the Vision Pro earlier this summer, Virtual Reality has become quite the topic of conversation. But Apple's pricey $3,000 headset is not your only option. This model from Meta Quest allows users to immerse themselves in fantasy adventures and fitness classes, and even let's you cast your experience onto compatible TVs and screens. Snag it now at Best Buy to save $100.
Samsung's frame TV is not just for entertainment, but also adds customization and sophistication to your space by displaying artwork and pictures in hardware that looks like -- you guessed it-- a frame. The 85-inch model is on sale at Walmart now for $1500 off.
If you're a gamer who wants to spend more time and money on games themselves, look no further. The Asus ROG Strix G15 is a great gaming laptop, built with an AMD Ryzen 76800H CPU and features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's on sale at Walmart now for $500 off.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 sits unobtrusively on your wrist thanks to a sleek form factor, tracks movement sleep, and stress, and is even water-resistant if you want to take it along for all your summer activities. Additionally, it lasts 10 days on a single charge. This popular Fitbit model is available for $20 off at Target now.
AirPods aren't the only headphones on sale. These over-ear beats sport ANC, 22 hours of battery life, and comfortable ear cushions for multi-hour wear. Today, they're $150 off at Target.
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend.
Our recommendations are based on both research and may also be based on our own testing, with our goal always being to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are all offering non-member exclusive sale events this week to compete with Prime Day deals.
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale returns this year from July 10th to July 12th, competing with Amazon's Prime Day (July 11-12th). Unlike Prime Day, Best Buy's event is not member-exclusive -- anyone can shop and benefit from the hundreds of deals on tech and home appliances. There are, however, some My Best Buy Plus member only deals. My Best But Plus costs $49.99 a year, which is less than half of Amazon Prime's $139 annual fee, and grants access to free expedited shipping and exclusive events.
Target Circle Week is from July 9 to July 15. You can get deals up to 50% off on tons of popular items across departments.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: