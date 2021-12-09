Best holiday gifts for DIYers: Hitting the nail with these picks

There's an old adage worth remembering when it comes to tools: "Feel the pain once when you pay for the tool, or feel the pain every time you use it!"

Having the right tools not only makes the job quicker. It also makes the job safer and prevents you from causing more damage and mayhem during the repair process. Also, there's nothing like the satisfaction that comes from using quality tools to get a job done.

Here are a selection of tools and gadgets that I find indispensable when testing, tearing down, or repairing gadgets -- perfect for holiday gifts for any DIYer.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit A really solid toolkit for the modern engineer iFixit This is a wonderful package of well-made tools that are designed to tear down and repair modern gadgets. I've had one of these kits for years and I use it all the time. In it comes a 64-bit driver kit, an anti-static wrist strap, iFixit's opening picks, different sized tweezers, and more.

Ulefone Armor 9 The perfect Android smartphone for the engineer or DIYer Ulefone While I'm an iPhone user, I've been had this Android smartphone in my toolbox for months, and I love it. The Ulefone Armor 9 is a solid Android smartphone that's water-resistant, dust-resistant, can take hard knocks, and has a built-in FLIR thermal camera. There's also the option to add a borescope, turning this into a toolbox you can keep in your pocket. I've tried a lot of ruggedized Android phones, and a few with built-in thermal cameras, but this one is the one I like the best. It's tough enough to survive heavy use, the thermal camera is so very usable, and the phone has enough premium features to keep me happy. Learn more about the phone in my full review here.

Wiha Insulated Slim Screwdriver Set (11-Piece) These screwdrivers will last a lifetime -- and could save your life Wiha A good set of screwdrivers is vital for the DIYer. Using the wrong -- or a bad -- screwdriver can cause more problems by chewing up the heads of fasteners. These Wiha insulated screwdrivers are not only brilliantly made and will last a lifetime, but they are insulated, so if you happen to touch something you shouldn't, you'll live to tell the tale (something that I've done more than once)

Wiha Insulated Industrial Pliers/Cutters Set (3-Piece) A set of pliers that will last a lifetime Wiha Sometimes fingers are not enough to get a grip on something, and the situation demands a pair of pliers for the job. Also, when cutting things like wire, pliers are a better choice than the kitchen scissors. And these pliers are quality tools that will, if looked after, last a lifetime. Some key features: Ergonomic cushion grip handles for comfort and control

Dual durometer construction for long-lasting durability

Slip guard handle design for added protection

DeoxIT Survival Kit Best contact corrosion buster in the business DeoxIT When electronics get wet or batteries have been leaking, DeoxIT quickly becomes your friend. This is not something a DIYer will need every day, but when you need it, this can save the day! This product features an oxidizing solution, a spray, and tube pro-gold preservative and lubricant for plated metal connections, and a spray and tube cailube lubricant for plastic and carbon compound faders.

Wera Tool-Check Plus (39-piece, Metric) Great tool for compact spaces Wera This is like a whole toolbox that fits into a pocket. And no, it's not a multitool, but instead a small set of sockets and screwdrivers. I've been using a set like this for years, and it has never let me down and come in useful for all sorts of repairs, from car repairs to assembling BBQs! The ratchet is extremely strong. It's capable of 48 ft. lbs. but has a return angle of 6 degrees. With a bit installed, the ratchet is 1 1/8-inch high x 3/4-inch wide. Great tool for compact spaces. Plus, there is a 1/4in Ergonomic screwdriver x 3in that's equipped with a strong permanent magnet to securely hold and magnetize insert bits.

iFixit Jimmy Pry Tool The very best pry tool on the market iFixit We DIYers spend as much time taking things apart as we do putting them back together and having the right tools for taking things apart is not only a huge time saver, but it means causing less damage to things (there's nothing like using a screwdriver as a prybar to make a mess of things!). These pry tools are often imitated, but the clones are always inferior. Get the genuine iFixit Jimmy! Professional-grade stainless steel construction ensures repeated use

Ultra-thin design allows for easy opening of numerous device



Horusdy 3-Piece Magnet Trays Set Keep all your parts in order during teardowns Horusdy For years I lived without magnetic trays. I suffered. Screws and other tiny parts pinged off and vanished into carpets and crevices. Don't be like me. Get a set of magnetic trays.

UNI-T UT210E Mini Digital Clamp Meter A handy, fully-featured pocket-sized multimeter UNI-T This pocket-sized multimeter is the perfect tool when diagnosing problems with devices. This multimeter measures all things electrical that the modern DIYer could possibly need, in a portable package. And don't let the price fool you -- I've tested this and it's as accurate as a meter many times its price. For me, this has replaced expensive -- and needlessly complex -- multimeters.

MakerHawk Type-C USB Tester Test everything, from chargers to power banks MakerHawk Being able to test ports on computers and other devices like power banks can save a lot of time. This meter gives the DIYer everything they need to know about a USB-C port. Specs: VBUS voltage range: 0-24V

Current range: 0-5A

USB HID interface voltage range: 5V

D+/D-/CC1/CC2 signal pin withstand voltage range: 3.3V

Nitecore Tip 2 LED flashlight Magnetic key chain light Nitecore For peering into those dark crevices, this is the perfect flashlight. Not only is it small, yet super powerful, it's also rechargeable using a microUSB cable. 720 max lumens with 2 x CREE XP-G3 S3 LEDs

Built-in 500mAh Li-ion battery

Dual-core magnetic key chain light

Rechargeable hundreds of times

How these products have been chosen?

Everything here has been extensively tested over many weeks and months.

When it comes to tools, I look for a number of things:

Durability : Tools get a hard life, so they need to be tough and be able to put up with abuse.

: Tools get a hard life, so they need to be tough and be able to put up with abuse. Reliability : For electronic tools such as multimeters I want a product that will not only last, but that are accurate enough for my needs.

: For electronic tools such as multimeters I want a product that will not only last, but that are accurate enough for my needs. Cost-effective : You can pay a LOT of money for tools. While I'm a firm believer is "buy cheap, buy twice," it's possible to overpay for tools (especially big-brand names aimed at professionals). I find that I can get the same quality for a fraction of the price if I shop around.

: You can pay a LOT of money for tools. While I'm a firm believer is "buy cheap, buy twice," it's possible to overpay for tools (especially big-brand names aimed at professionals). I find that I can get the same quality for a fraction of the price if I shop around. Usefulness: I'm wary of buying a tool that I'll only use once. Yes, a laser glass remover would be handy, but it's expensive and not something I'd use a lot.

What do you have against cheap tools? For many years, I have used screwdrivers that fit badly and would chew screwheads, or pliers that gripped badly, were uncomfortable to use, or where the wirecutter would blunt after a few uses. "Buy cheap, buy twice."

Can you replace a toolkit with a multitool? In my experience, no. While multitools have their uses, I find them better suited to occasional or emergency use.

Are all crosshead screws the same? No. Get the right screwdriver for the fastener. If you're unsure, test the fit before going full power on a screwhead.












