The 80 best holiday gaming laptop deals

Miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? With the holiday shopping season going full tilt, you can still find awesome deals on gaming laptops from HP, Alienware, MSI, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

Don't worry if you missed out on the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are continuing to roll out discounts, coupons, and sales events throughout the holiday shopping season. And right now you can save up to $1,600 on high-end gaming laptops from brands like MSI, Razer, and Asus.

Also: The best holiday tech deals 

I've scoured the web to find the very best gaming laptop deals as well as discounts on accessories like monitors and headsets, and even discounts on Nvidia and AMD graphics cards to help you save big while upgrading your setup. I've also found great discounts on PC games to help you find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Best holiday gaming laptop deals of 2023

A Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on a yellow background
Razer/ZDNET

Best holiday gaming laptop deals at Amazon

ASUS TUF A17 FHD gaming laptop, 17.3-inch
ASUS/ZDNET

Best holiday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

MSI GF Series 15.6-inch 144 Hz IPS laptop
MSI/ZDNET

Best holiday gaming laptop deals at B&H Photo

A Lenovo Legion T5 gaming PC on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET

Best holiday laptop deals at Walmart

Best holiday gaming laptop deals at Newegg

Best holiday graphics card deals

Best holiday gaming headset deals

Best holiday gaming monitor deals

Best holiday digital PC game deals

How did we choose these holiday gaming laptop deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best gaming laptop?

ZDNET's Lena Borrelli chose the Razer Blade 17 as her top pick for the best gaming laptop. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and an Intel Core i9 processor for plenty of power to handle almost any game in your library or on your wishlist. It also has a 17-inch display capable of producing refresh rates of up to 300MHz to make motion blur all but a thing of the past.

What is the best cheap gaming laptop?

I chose the Asus TUF A15 (which happens to be on sale at several retailers) as the best budget gaming laptop for its wallet-friendly price as well as its 144Hz refresh rate to help provide smoother action during fast-paced gameplay or action-heavy cutscenes. The TUF A15 chassis is tested against MIL-STD-810G guidelines for water, dust, shock, and drop resistance, so you can take this laptop just about anywhere and not have to worry about spills or getting jostled on the subway.

How much should a gaming laptop cost?

A gaming laptop is one of those things where you can spend as little or as much as you want; it all depends on what you want to get out of it. If you're looking for your kids, or are an adult just starting to get into PC gaming, it's best to go with a laptop that's under $1000. You'll still get a great build that's capable of handling most triple-A and indie titles, but you won't have broken the bank getting into a new hobby. However, if you're a content creator or PC gaming veteran, about $1500 will get you a solid gaming laptop that can handle just about anything in your library or wishlist.

