'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 80 best holiday gaming laptop deals
Don't worry if you missed out on the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are continuing to roll out discounts, coupons, and sales events throughout the holiday shopping season. And right now you can save up to $1,600 on high-end gaming laptops from brands like MSI, Razer, and Asus.
Also: The best holiday tech deals
I've scoured the web to find the very best gaming laptop deals as well as discounts on accessories like monitors and headsets, and even discounts on Nvidia and AMD graphics cards to help you save big while upgrading your setup. I've also found great discounts on PC games to help you find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Best holiday gaming laptop deals of 2023
- Asus ZenBook Duo Pro 15 OLED: $1689 (save $811 at Amazon)
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: $1450 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Razer Blade 15: $2400 (save $1300 at Best Buy)
- MSI Stealth 17 Studio: $2000 (save $1000 at Best Buy)
- Corsair Voyager a1600: $1400 (save $1600 at Newegg)
- MSI Katana 15: $899 (save $500 at Newegg)
- Gigabyte G5: $750 (save $349 at Newegg)
- Acer Nitro 5 Intel Edition: $700 (save $300 at Newegg)
- HP Victus 15: $699 (save $400 at Walmart)
- MSI GF63 Thin: $680 (save $320 at Walmart)
- Razer Blade 15 with 4K touchscreen display: $664 (save $221 at GameStop)
Best holiday gaming laptop deals at Amazon
- Asus TUF A17: $1198 (save $300)
- Asus ROG Strix G16: $1700 (save $300)
- Asus TUF F17: $698 (save $300)
- Lenovo LOQ 15: $900 (save $260)
Best holiday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy
- Corsair Voyager a1600: $1100 (save $900)
- MSI GE77 Raider: $1900 (save $700)
- Gigabyte Aorus YE5: $1900 (save $600)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $900 (save $530)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo: $800 (save $500)
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: $1000 (save $580)
- Lenovo LOQ 15: $700 (save $400)
- HP Omen 16: $1000 (save $400)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AMD: $950 (save $400)
- Asus TUF A16: $730 (save $370)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Intel: $1500 (save $300)
Best holiday gaming laptop deals at B&H Photo
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Intel: $1249 (save $550)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Intel: $2499 (save $800)
- Lenovo LOQ 15: $899 (save $410)
- Razer Blade 17: $2235 (save $900)
- Xenia XPG 15: $1200 (save $500)
- HP Omen 17: $2899 (save $490)
Best holiday laptop deals at Walmart
- XPG Xenia 15G: $1149 (save $551)
- Asus TUF A17: $1400 (save $400)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD: $1599 (save $341)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Edition: $750 (save $299)
Best holiday gaming laptop deals at Newegg
- Asus ROG Flow X16: $1600 (save $1240)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: $1450 (save $579)
- MSI GE76 Raider: $1049 (save $550)
- MSI GP68 Vector: $1599 (save $500)
- Lenovo Legion Pro AMD: $1250 (save $470)
- HP Omen Transcend 16: $1550 (save $450)
- Lenovo LOQ 16: $950 (save $410)
- Asus TUF A17: $1400 (save $400)
- Acer Predator Helios 300: $1700 (save $359)
- HP Victus 15: $800 (save $330)
Best holiday graphics card deals
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC: $900 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070: $450 (save $120 at Newegg)
- PNY Revel Epic-X GeForce RTX 3070 XLR8: $480 (save $220 at B&H Photo)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge: $550 (save $95 at Walmart)
Best holiday gaming headset deals
- Razer Nari: $90 (save $110 at Best Buy)
- Logitech G Pro X wireless: $133 (save $97 at Best Buy)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9 wireless: $109 (save $91 at Best Buy)
- Epos H6Pro closed-back wired: $90 (save $90 at Best Buy)
- Logitech Fits wireless earbuds: $150 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- HyperX Cloux Mix wireless earbuds: $85 (save $65 at Best Buy)
- Logitech G G735 wireless: $160 (save $70 at B&H Photo)
- Sony InZone H9 wireless noise cancelling headset for PS5: $224 (save $76 at Walmart)
- Razer Barracuda X wireless: $69 (save $30 at Walmart)
- Corsair HS55 Surround wired: $39 (save $20 at Walmart)
Best holiday gaming monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey G85SB 34-inch curved OLED: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch curved gaming monitor: $1300 (save $900 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Odyssey ark 55-inch curved OLED: $1800 (save $900 at Best Buy)
- Acer Predator CG437K 42-inch 4K LED: $800 (save $800 at Best Buy)
- ViewSonic Elite XG 32-inch 4K LED: $600 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Corsair Xeneon Flex 45-inch curved OLED: $1500 (save $500 at Newegg)
- Acer Nitro XV322QK 32-inch 4K: $400 (save $300 at Newegg)
- LG 34-inch curved 1440p: $699 (save $598 at Walmart)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch curved: $1200 (save $300 at Walmart)
Best holiday digital PC game deals
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: $0.98 (save $1 at GameStop)
- Days Gone standard edition: $16.50 (save $33.50 at GameStop)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition: $38 (save $38 at GameStop)
- Starfield Standard Edition: $50 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Ghostwire Tokyo standard edition: $20 (save $40 at Best Buy)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition: $8 (save $32 at Amazon)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition: $5 (save $35 at Newegg)
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Imperial Edition: $30 (save $30 at Newegg)
- SuperHot: $6.50 (save $18.50 at Newegg)
- Rain World: $9 (save $16 at Newegg)
- PlateUp!: $9 (save $11 at Newegg)
- Planet Coaster, base game: $12 (save $33 at Newegg)
- Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition: $14.50 (save $40.50 at Newegg)
- Squad + soundtrack bundle: $37 (save $18 at Newegg)
- Slime Rancher: $4.50 (save $15.50 at Newegg)
- Assassin's Creed game bundle: $100 (save $355 on Steam) [Includes: Assassin's Creed 1+2, Ezio Trilogy, AC3, Black Flag, Freedom Call standalone edition, Liberation HD standalone edition, Unity, Rogue, Syndicate, Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla]
How did we choose these holiday gaming laptop deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best gaming laptop?
ZDNET's Lena Borrelli chose the Razer Blade 17 as her top pick for the best gaming laptop. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and an Intel Core i9 processor for plenty of power to handle almost any game in your library or on your wishlist. It also has a 17-inch display capable of producing refresh rates of up to 300MHz to make motion blur all but a thing of the past.
What is the best cheap gaming laptop?
I chose the Asus TUF A15 (which happens to be on sale at several retailers) as the best budget gaming laptop for its wallet-friendly price as well as its 144Hz refresh rate to help provide smoother action during fast-paced gameplay or action-heavy cutscenes. The TUF A15 chassis is tested against MIL-STD-810G guidelines for water, dust, shock, and drop resistance, so you can take this laptop just about anywhere and not have to worry about spills or getting jostled on the subway.
How much should a gaming laptop cost?
A gaming laptop is one of those things where you can spend as little or as much as you want; it all depends on what you want to get out of it. If you're looking for your kids, or are an adult just starting to get into PC gaming, it's best to go with a laptop that's under $1000. You'll still get a great build that's capable of handling most triple-A and indie titles, but you won't have broken the bank getting into a new hobby. However, if you're a content creator or PC gaming veteran, about $1500 will get you a solid gaming laptop that can handle just about anything in your library or wishlist.
What are the best holiday tech deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best holiday deals overall
- Best holiday deals under $25
- Best holiday deals under $100Best holiday phone deals
- Best holiday laptop deals
- Best holiday tablet deals
- Best holiday TV deals
- Best holiday smartwatch deals
- Best holiday headphones deals
- Best holiday monitor deals
- Best holiday robot vacuum deals
- Best holiday VPN deals
- Best holiday gaming deals
- Best holiday gaming desktop deals
- Best holiday Roku dealsBest holiday Amazon deals
- Best holiday Apple deals
- Best holiday Walmart deals
- Best holiday Samsung deals
- Best holiday Best Buy deals
- Best holiday Dell deals
- Best holiday HP deals
- Best holiday Verizon deals
- Best holiday Sam's Club dealsBest holiday Apple Watch deals
- Best holiday AirPods deals
- Best holiday iPad deals
- Best holiday security camera deals
- Best holiday storage and SSD deals
- Best holiday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best holiday Kindle deals
- Best holiday Chromebook deals
- Best holiday streaming deals