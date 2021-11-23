Best HP Black Friday 2021 deals on its laptops, desktops

HP's Black Friday ad has been available for a few weeks now, but it's only now that you can start scoring the deals listed below from its online store. There are savings on its flagship Pavilion lineup of desktops and laptops, not to mention its other PC families, including Chromebooks and gaming systems. We've adjusted the prices below to the latest ones on HP's website, which may differ slightly than those listed in the ad, for better or for worse.

HP Chromebook x360 for $229.99 $100 off HP is slashing nearly a third off of the price of this versatile 2-in-1 Chromebook. If its basic specs are typical of a budget Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage), you get the bonus of a larger 14-inch touchscreen that can convert into a roomy tablet when you flip the display over, as well as what HP claims to be 13 hours of battery life.

HP Pavilion Aero laptop for $799.99 $200 off Despite its featherweight chassis (weighing less than 2.2 pounds), this Pavilion ultraportable packs a heavyweight performance wallop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U eight-core processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. A gorgeous WUXGA (1,920x1,200) 13.3-inch display with micro-edge bezel and 400 nits of brightness rounds the package out nicely.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for $699.99 $100 off Like Dell with its G series, HP has brought some of the DNA from its past gaming acquisition (VoodooPC) into its own mainstream PC lineup. Perfect for those looking to get into the game, the Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2260xt tower has a stylish angular front chassis, understated neon green accents and LED lighting you can customize. Priced as a budget offering, the specs are the minimum for a gaming desktop (six-core Core i5-11400 chip, 8GB of memory, 256GB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card), though with an extra PCIe x16 slot and a pair of M.2 drive slots open, there's room to grow as your gaming needs take off.

HP 15t-dy200 laptop for $599.99 $150 off This is a great deal if you need more performance without spending a ton, as the 15t-dy200 includes a quad-core Core i7-1165G7 CPU along with 16 gigs of RAM, although the other specs aren't as generous (256GB SSD, only 1,366x768 resolution on the 15.6-inch screen). HP's price in its Black Friday ad corresponds to the price of 15t-dy200 with a touchscreen, but you can pick up the non-touch base model now for $599.99, or $50 less than the Black Friday ad price.

HP Pavilion All-in-One 27 desktop for $849.99 $50 off Here's the rare case of a system in HP's Black Friday ad that still isn't available yet on the company's website. So keep checking the link below to see when you can grab this all-in-one with an impressive 27-inch full HD display. It also comes with an 11th-generation Core i5 processor, 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB SSD, and while other details are still to come, the ad points out that this desktop will offer the convenience of wireless phone charging via the monitor stand.