The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day, with the big sales blowout ending later tonight. But there's still time to grab a discounted drone, camera, and other accessories from camera drone manufacturer DJI on Amazon.
Also: Best Prime Day deals still available
We've scoured the site and rounded up the best DJI deals still available for Prime Day here.
The DJI FPV Combo includes goggles that give you a smooth, real-time view of your drone's flight with a 150-degree field of vision. The aircraft can record 4K/60fps video at up to 120 Mbps. You'll be able to see clear real-time video at a distance of up to 6.2 miles.
Best Buy has a great deal on the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the safest in the series. It's a super lightweight drone (just 249 grams or 8.8 ounces) with a 1/1.3-inch sensor. It can capture 4K HDR video and shoot in portrait and landscape mode.
Grab a popular DJI Air 2S for $200 off right now from DJI's site. This drone can capture 5.4K video and shoot RAW format photos. It's also got four-directional obstacle sensing, and lets you capture images from 7.5 miles away.
Capture action video with the Osmo Action camera, a waterproof and temperature resistant device that features 1/2.3" CMOS Sensor, 12MP, and a wide-angle of 145 degrees that allows you to shoot 4K HDR videos and capture 8x slow motion with 1080p resolution and 240fps. It comes with the following: DJI Osmo Action, Camera Frame, Flat Adhesive Mount, Curved Adhesive Mount, Quick-Release Base, Battery, Battery Case, Locking Screw, USB-C Cable.
Score $60 off of a refurbished DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter, which supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD videos. It features a 3-axis motorized gimbal provides superior camera stability and ensures clear, ultra-smooth footage. Use the remote control and maintain the video feed at a distance of up to 2.5 miles.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
