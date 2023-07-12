/>
Don't miss these DJI deals on drones still available for Prime Day

Snag a discounted drone camera from DJI before Prime Day ends.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor on

The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day, with the big sales blowout ending later tonight. But there's still time to grab a discounted drone, camera, and other accessories from camera drone manufacturer DJI on Amazon

Also: Best Prime Day deals still available

We've scoured the site and rounded up the best DJI deals still available for Prime Day here. 

Best DJI deals for Prime Day

DJI FPV Combo - First-Person View Drone UAV Quadcopter with 4K Camera

Save $100
dji-fpv
  • Current price: $899
  • Original price: $999

The DJI FPV Combo includes goggles that give you a smooth, real-time view of your drone's flight with a 150-degree field of vision. The aircraft can record 4K/60fps video at up to 120 Mbps. You'll be able to see clear real-time video at a distance of up to 6.2 miles.

View now at Amazon

DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone

Save $180
dji-mini-3
Amazon
  • Current price: $730
  • Original price: $910

Best Buy has a great deal on the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the safest in the series. It's a super lightweight drone (just 249 grams or 8.8 ounces) with a 1/1.3-inch sensor. It can capture 4K HDR video and shoot in portrait and landscape mode. 

View now at Best Buy

DJI Air 2S

Save $200
dji-air-2s
Amazon
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $999

Grab a popular DJI Air 2S for $200 off right now from DJI's site. This drone can capture 5.4K video and shoot RAW format photos. It's also got four-directional obstacle sensing, and lets you capture images from 7.5 miles away.

View now at DJI

DJI Osmo Action - 4K Action Cam

Save $80
dji-osmo-action
Amazon
  • Current price: $299
  • Original price: $379

Capture action video with the Osmo Action camera, a waterproof and temperature resistant device that features 1/2.3" CMOS Sensor, 12MP, and a wide-angle of 145 degrees that allows you to shoot 4K HDR videos and capture 8x slow motion with 1080p resolution and 240fps. It comes with the following: DJI Osmo Action, Camera Frame, Flat Adhesive Mount, Curved Adhesive Mount, Quick-Release Base, Battery, Battery Case, Locking Screw, USB-C Cable.

View now at Amazon

DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter

Save $60
mavic-mini-dji
Amazon
  • Current price: $339
  • Original price: $399

Score $60 off of a refurbished DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter, which supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD videos. It features a 3-axis motorized gimbal provides superior camera stability and ensures clear, ultra-smooth footage. Use the remote control and maintain the video feed at a distance of up to 2.5 miles. 

View now at Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

