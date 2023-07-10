'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Our lives are busy. When we have limited time available to keep our homes clean and tidy, it isn't long until the clutter builds up and a molehill has turned into a mountain.
This is where modern home appliances shine. Intelligent thermostats can automatically manage our energy consumption and heating requirements; smart lighting can be scheduled, and when it comes to cleaning, robot vacuums can take some of the daily workload off your plate.
Robot vacuums aren't the holy grail of domestic tasks, of course, but if you purchase the right model, you won't need to worry about keeping your floors swept and mopped. You can schedule them to perform these jobs for you -- or to spot clean as and when you need -- freeing up a little more time for you to spend how you like.
Below are the best deals we could find on robot vacuums before Amazon Prime Day launches.
A great deal we like at Amazon is for the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. Available with an early discount of $250, you can expect this device to give your floors a resounding clean, every time.
Currently available at Amazon with $39 off, the Anker eufy RoboVac G30 robot vacuum is one of our favorite early Prime Day deals. While the deal at Amazon isn't huge, this entry-level robot vacuum is suitable for every budget and is a great way to introduce smart cleaning into your home.
Amazon is offering a discount of $74 on the Airrobo P20 robot vacuum, a machine set with 2800Pa suction power, app control, and up to two hours of runtime on a single charge.
Another deal at Amazon worth exploring is for the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, a mid-range cleaning device now available for just under $200.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on July 11 through July 12.
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category: