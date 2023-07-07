The best Walmart deals ahead of Prime Day: Xbox, Apple Watch, Samsung TVs, and more

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're not a Prime member, or if you just want to compare prices before you buy something during Amazon's big Prime Day sale next week, you'll want to check out Walmart's competing sales event Walmart+ Week, which runs this Sunday through Thursday. You'll not only be able to save up to 80% on things like laptops, TVs, and kitchen appliances, you'll also be able to save 50% on a 1-year membership to Walmart+.
To help you find the best deals, I've combed through Walmart's early flash deals and markdowns to find the best savings on everything from TVs and gaming laptops to tablets and smartwatches. You'll have to act fast: Each flash deal only lasts a single day.
Samsung's The Frame is an art gallery-inspired TV that's meant to be as beautiful as it is functional. The 85-inch model is now $1500 off at Walmart.
The Samsung QN90B is our pick for best TV. It offers object tracking sound, Dolby Atmos support, and a dedicated game mode for improved input response times and VRR support.
The Lenovo Legion T5 is built with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD.
The Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop is built with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
The HP Victus 15L is one of the most affordable gaming PCs you can buy, and now you can save even more with $350 at Walmart. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD RX 6400 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
Walmart+ Week 2023 is happening Monday, July 10, and Thursday, July 13.
Along with up to 80 percent off of tech and home goods, you can also get a 1 year membership to Walmart+ for just $49.
While combing through early Walmart+ Week deals, I kept these criteria in mind:
My pick for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and 2TB HDD. It also features a liquid cooling system to help keep delicate components at optimal temperatures.
