We're just weeks away from the annual Amazon Prime Day, but there are currently early deals aplenty on the commerce website for Samsung enthusiasts and fans of good tech.
Some of the best Prime Day deals that we've seen in the past came during the weeks leading up to the main event, and that seemingly holds true this year. Right now, you can save up to $300 on the latest Samsung smartphones, and that's just the beginning. Read on to browse the best of Amazon's early bird Prime Day deals.
In the running for the best Android smartphone of 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably a great value at its current $999 price on Amazon. $999 is not cheap, but once you realize that you're paying the same amount for the 256GB variant (typically $1,299) as you would for the 128GB, then the price is easier to swallow.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display that's just as good for streaming movies as it is to draw on using the included S Pen. There's a 5,000mAh battery underneath that should last you a day or more, and Samsung's camera system continues to wow us during testing. This $300 discount is the cherry on top.
Fancy a smaller-sized handset? The Samsung Galaxy S22 is not only the compact smartphone that I'd recommend in 2022 but can right now be had for just $699 ($150 off). That's without any trade-in requirements or the need to add a line to your existing carrier plan.
During this early Amazon Prime Day sale, the 256GB variant is priced the same as the 128GB, so you'll be able to reap the benefit of twice the storage size at no extra cost. That's on top of the existing 8GB of RAM, triple camera setup at the rear, and a 3,700mAh cell that can be charged via wire or wirelessly.
Samsung's 2022 lineup of tablets is championed by the Tab S8 Series. The 11-inch Tab S8, which is the smallest of this year's trio (and arguably the most comfortable to hold), is currently selling for more than $150 less than retail. That makes it an excellent pickup if you're eyeing a tablet that's just as good for entertainment as it is for work.
With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor built-in, an included S Pen stylus for your doodling needs, and productivity features like DeX mode, the discounted Galaxy tablet is a worthwhile deal that I don't expect to last long.
Whether you're on iOS or Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an exceptional wearable to keep your fitness, health, notifications, and time, on track. For a limited time, the black colorway of Samsung's latest smartwatch can be had for just $176 ($73 off), which makes it more affordable than ever, and a perfect gift going into the summertime.
Another companion accessory for your mobile gadgets, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are lightweight, form-fitting wireless earbuds that pack a punch. They're built with a noise cancellation feature that blocks out your surroundings, as well as support for ambient sound to do the opposite. Best yet, the earbuds don't rely on the traditional ear tips that can cause fatigue after hours of listening.
A pair can be purchased for $97 right now on Amazon, slashing the original price by 35%.
Shoppers eyeing a high-quality gaming monitor at a discount are in for a treat. The Odyssey G7 Series by Samsung is highly regarded and arguably one of the best panels on the market. You'll want the Odyssey G7 for its gaming prowess, but the WQHD display and ultra-smooth 240Hz display is just as good for daily use. It also supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, so your AMD or Nvidia-based computer will run exquisitely.
The monitor is currently on sale for $499 ($200 off) for Amazon Prime members. That's the lowest price we've seen for the monitor, matching last year's holiday sale offer.
Amazon announced Prime Day will be on July 12 and July 13. It kicks off at 3 am EDT and runs for 48 hours.
