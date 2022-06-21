/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Samsung

The best early Prime Day deals on Samsung devices: Get a Galaxy on sale

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on Samsung devices? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off ahead of Amazon's annual sale. That, alongside some thrifty Galaxy promotions, is available for purchase right now. But it's not the only Samsung device on sale.
1549928918804.jpg
Written by June Wan, Tech Editor on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro
Show more (1 item)

ZDNet Recommends

We're just weeks away from the annual Amazon Prime Day, but there are currently early deals aplenty on the commerce website for Samsung enthusiasts and fans of good tech. 

Some of the best Prime Day deals that we've seen in the past came during the weeks leading up to the main event, and that seemingly holds true this year. Right now, you can save up to $300 on the latest Samsung smartphones, and that's just the beginning. Read on to browse the best of Amazon's early bird Prime Day deals. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB)

$300 off
samsung-galaxy-s22-ultra-prime-day
Amazon
  • Current Price: $999
  • Original Price: $1,299

In the running for the best Android smartphone of 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably a great value at its current $999 price on Amazon. $999 is not cheap, but once you realize that you're paying the same amount for the 256GB variant (typically $1,299) as you would for the 128GB, then the price is easier to swallow. 

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display that's just as good for streaming movies as it is to draw on using the included S Pen. There's a 5,000mAh battery underneath that should last you a day or more, and Samsung's camera system continues to wow us during testing. This $300 discount is the cherry on top. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB)

$150 off
samsung-galaxy-s22-prime-day
Amazon
  • Current Price: $699
  • Original Price: $849

Fancy a smaller-sized handset? The Samsung Galaxy S22 is not only the compact smartphone that I'd recommend in 2022 but can right now be had for just $699 ($150 off). That's without any trade-in requirements or the need to add a line to your existing carrier plan. 

During this early Amazon Prime Day sale, the 256GB variant is priced the same as the 128GB, so you'll be able to reap the benefit of twice the storage size at no extra cost. That's on top of the existing 8GB of RAM, triple camera setup at the rear, and a 3,700mAh cell that can be charged via wire or wirelessly. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

$150 off
samsung-galaxy-tab-s8-prime-day
Amazon
  • Current Price: $549
  • Original Price: $699

Samsung's 2022 lineup of tablets is championed by the Tab S8 Series. The 11-inch Tab S8, which is the smallest of this year's trio (and arguably the most comfortable to hold), is currently selling for more than $150 less than retail. That makes it an excellent pickup if you're eyeing a tablet that's just as good for entertainment as it is for work. 

With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor built-in, an included S Pen stylus for your doodling needs, and productivity features like DeX mode, the discounted Galaxy tablet is a worthwhile deal that I don't expect to last long.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

$73 off
samsung-galaxy-watch-4-prime-day
Amazon
  • Current Price: $176
  • Original Price: $249

Whether you're on iOS or Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an exceptional wearable to keep your fitness, health, notifications, and time, on track. For a limited time, the black colorway of Samsung's latest smartwatch can be had for just $176 ($73 off), which makes it more affordable than ever, and a perfect gift going into the summertime. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

$52 off
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-prime-day
Amazon
  • Current Price: $97
  • Original Price: $149

Another companion accessory for your mobile gadgets, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are lightweight, form-fitting wireless earbuds that pack a punch. They're built with a noise cancellation feature that blocks out your surroundings, as well as support for ambient sound to do the opposite. Best yet, the earbuds don't rely on the traditional ear tips that can cause fatigue after hours of listening. 

A pair can be purchased for $97 right now on Amazon, slashing the original price by 35%. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 27-inch Monitor

$200 off
samsung-odyssey-g7-monitor-prime-day
Amazon

Shoppers eyeing a high-quality gaming monitor at a discount are in for a treat. The Odyssey G7 Series by Samsung is highly regarded and arguably one of the best panels on the market. You'll want the Odyssey G7 for its gaming prowess, but the WQHD display and ultra-smooth 240Hz display is just as good for daily use. It also supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, so your AMD or Nvidia-based computer will run exquisitely. 

The monitor is currently on sale for $499 ($200 off) for Amazon Prime members. That's the lowest price we've seen for the monitor, matching last year's holiday sale offer. 

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on Samsung devices?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently $999 ahead of Prime Day 2022. That's $300 from its usual price of $1,299.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced Prime Day will be on July 12 and July 13. It kicks off at 3 am EDT and runs for 48 hours.

What else is currently on sale on Amazon?

There seems to be an unlimited amount of sales during Amazon Prime Day. To find other deals, visit ZDNet's Prime Day 2022 hub. We've also broken out some deals by category, below:

Finally, we're rounding up all the best Prime Day 2022 deals here:

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested
two colleagues talking to each other in front of a computer displaying various graphics and code

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested

Professional Development
This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)
polyformer-reiten-cheng-2022-06-18-05-31-21a

This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)

3D Printing
Cloudflare outage: Cloudflare apologizes for data center 'error'
c-3-cloudflare.jpg

Cloudflare outage: Cloudflare apologizes for data center 'error'

Business