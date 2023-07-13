'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you're one of the many who thought the last day for Amazon's mega sales event was today, not yesterday, I have good news and bad news.
Also: Best Prime Day deals still available
The bad news is that Prime Day is officially over. The good news is that like most 2000s pop bands, "officially over" always means there's a comeback shortly after. Basically, many of the best Samsung deals are still available -- and there's more left than you'd think.
Samsung has a knack for 4K televisions, and while its QN90C model is not the top-of-line, it's an exceptional pick-up that offers high-resolution output, a modern design, 4K upscaling, and a competitive price of $2,097. That's the lowest we've seen on this TV.
If you fancy a more bespoke TV, Samsung's The Frame is one to consider. The Frame TV boosts a 4K QLED panel that supports the usual high-end fix-ins like Quantum HDR, quick access to most, if not, all streaming services, and Alexa built-in. But what separates it from the hundreds of other TVs on the market is Art Mode, which turns the display, when left idle, into a lifelike picture frame, capable of showing various pieces of artwork or personal imagery.
The latest version, which is on sale for $300 off, even features an anti-reflective matte coating to truly simulate a piece of art.
SSDs are a great way to add storage and faster data-transfer speeds to your computer, and this Prime Day deal slashes $160 off one of the better SSDs we've tested at ZDNET, especially for gaming. This offer covers the 2TB version, which should be more than enough for even the most intensive PC use cases.
Samsung's Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is unlike anything you've ever seen. That is unless you've seen a 55-inch curved monitor that can rotate from landscape orientation to portrait. Right now, the 4K, HDR10+ supported display is on sale for $2,000, a $1,500 discount from its original price.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the company's flagship earbuds, competing with the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro and Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II. And while they're just months old, you can buy a pair of the ANC buds for 50% off right now, bringing it down to $115 from $230.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: