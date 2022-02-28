Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals available right now: March 2022

Samsung unveiled a trio of Galaxy S22 smartphones during its February Unpacked event. The devices herald a new era of Galaxy handsets and follow the successes of last year's Galaxy S21 series, which we crowned as one of the best tech products of 2021. That said, the preorder round of promotions has ended, but there are still deals aplenty if you're looking to snag the latest Galaxy for less. Play the right cards and you may even be able to obtain a device for free. Check out the best offers from carriers, retailers, and Samsung below to learn more.

Samsung Save up to $900 + free $100 Google Play credit Image: Samsung Let's start with Samsung's promotion for the Galaxy S22. With the purchase of any S22 device, Samsung right now will bundle in a $100 Google Play credit -- to be used throughout Google's digital service stores. You can also trade in a qualified phone and get up to $900 off your purchase. The trade-in list includes newer devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple iPhone 13 and older ones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, so you're bound to save a couple of hundred dollars by turning in an old phone. More: Preparing for a trade-in? Check out our full guide to get the most money



Best Buy Save up to $100 off with an activation Ken Wolter/Shutterstock If you prefer to shop from a third-party retailer, then Best Buy is worth an eye. With a qualified activation, ordering the smallest Samsung Galaxy S22 will come at a $50 discount, and the larger S22+ and S22 Ultra will get $100 off. You can activate the new phone on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T networks, and the brick-and-mortar also offers trade-in discounts worth up to $700 for eligible devices.

Amazon Get a $100 Amazon gift card + Prime shipping hadrian / Getty Images From now through March 13, Amazon will bundle a $100 Amazon gift card when you order any Samsung Galaxy S22 model. All you have to do is enter code 86BONBGJ6AUU at checkout to redeem the offer. Prime members can also reap the benefits of faster shipping, with the phone expected to deliver within two days depending on where you live. The web store does accept trade-ins but the discount conversions are not as attractive as Samsung's.

Verizon Save up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in and plan Image: Verizon Verizon users can take advantage of a list of benefits when ordering directly from the Big Red. There's a multitude of deals available, so let me break it all down and let you decide which is best. Switcher offer: You can get up to $1,000 off a new Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone by trading in a qualifying device (old or broken), be on a select 5G Unlimited plan, and either add a new line or switch to Verizon.



You can get up to $1,000 off a new Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone by trading in a qualifying device (old or broken), be on a select 5G Unlimited plan, and either add a new line or switch to Verizon. BOGO offer : Buy a Galaxy S22 or S22+ outright, and Verizon will cover the cost (up to $1,000) of a second unit when you add a line or switch onto a select 5G Unlimited plan.



: Buy a Galaxy S22 or S22+ outright, and Verizon will cover the cost (up to $1,000) of a second unit when you add a line or switch onto a select 5G Unlimited plan. Upgrade offer: Existing users can get up to $800 off a Galaxy S22 phone with a qualifying trade-in on select Unlimited plans.



T-Mobile Save up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in and plan Image: T-Mobile Since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has found inclusive ways to treat both new and existing users. That extends to its latest promotions for the new Samsung Galaxy handhelds. Here are the best deals from the Un-carrier right now: Trade-in offer : Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus for free (or up to $1,000 off the S22 Ultra) via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in a qualifying device on a Magenta MAX or eligible Sprint plan.

: Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus for free (or up to $1,000 off the S22 Ultra) via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in a qualifying device on a Magenta MAX or eligible Sprint plan. Users who are enrolled in other data plans can still get 50% off across 24 monthly bill credits after trading in an eligible device.



BOGO offer: With the purchase of an S22, you can get a second device for free (or up to $800 off the larger S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models). You'll be given the $800 credit via 24 monthly bill credits and must add a line to any plan to qualify for the BOGO offer.



AT&T Save up to $800 off by trading in ANY Samsung Galaxy device Image: AT&T If you're on the AT&T network and own an existing Samsung Galaxy device, there's a pretty sweet deal waiting for you. Right now, new and existing users can get $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S22 device when trading in any Samsung Galaxy Note, S, or Z model device, in any condition. The catch? You must be under a qualifying installment plan (36 months, any Unlimited plan).

What Samsung Galaxy S22 models can I buy? There are three models of Galaxy S phones to shop from this year: The S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Like previous iterations, the smallest and plus-sized offerings come with similar internals -- like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM -- and mainly differ in screen and battery size. Though not the most expensive devices in the lineup, the duo is worth your consideration if you're wanting to spend less while still obtaining most of the Galaxy flagship experience. The Ultra, on the other hand, boasts a couple more top-of-the-line features, like a new and improved camera system, a large 6.8-inch QHD+ display, and a built-in S Pen. It's the premier Samsung Galaxy phone and all the added benefits come at a higher price, of course.

What storage options and colors are available? Here's a breakdown of what storage options and colors are available for each Samsung Galaxy S22 model. Price and availability will vary based on where you're buying from.

Model Storage Color Price Samsung Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) 128GB, 256GB Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Green Starting at $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (6.6-inch) 128GB, 256GB Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Green Starting at $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (6.8-inch) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy Starting at $1,199.99