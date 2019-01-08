CES 2019: AT&T works with Las Vegas on smart cities tech

AT&T has announced at CES 2019 that it will be trialling a smart lighting solution across Las Vegas with Ubicquia aimed at improving public safety and energy efficiency.

Its Internet of Things (IoT) partnership with the City of Las Vegas will see it trial the solution for six months in parts of the Las Vegas Innovation District, using existing streetlights kitted out with Ubicquia's Ubicell streetlight routers.

It will then integrate its LTE and LTE-M networks with Ubicquia's smart lighting platform.

"This will create a smart lighting network in selected locations on Main Street, Las Vegas Boulevard, near the University Medical Center, and in residential areas," AT&T said.

"In near real-time, the platform can monitor energy usage and outages to improve streetlight maintenance. This will help reduce public safety concerns with prolonged or unreported light outages in areas of the community frequented by citizens and tourists."

The Ubicell additionally connects to air quality sensors in some areas, providing data on temperature changes and ozone levels.

"Safety and sustainability are priorities for the city of Las Vegas, and technology is playing a key role in creating safer and increasingly efficient communities," City of Las Vegas director of innovation and technology Michael Sherwood said.

Las Vegas had unveiled a partnership with networking giant Cisco to become a smart city a year and a half ago and has worked with T-Mobile, Qualcomm, and Ericsson on a series of live network tests of narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) connectivity.

AT&T is also working on smart city projects in the City of Los Angeles, last week announcing ShakeAlertLA, an early warning earthquake app that provides push notifications to residents for earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 or greater seismic activity.

See also: More CES coverage

It also provides maps showing where the epicenter of the earthquake is located, using seismic data from a network of sensors along fault lines on the West Coast of the US. The sensors provide information to United States Geological Survey (USGS) scientists, and is then sent to the app, which pushes out an alert.

"Angelenos should have every chance to protect themselves and their families when there's a major earthquake," Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti said.

"We created the ShakeAlertLA app because getting a few seconds' heads-up can make a big difference if you need to pull to the side of the road, get out of an elevator, or drop, cover, and hold on."

AT&T is also planning to deploy a series of smart city projects in Los Angeles aimed at reducing road fatalities, detecting unreported gunshots, finding cracks in infrastructure, tracking air quality, and improving the lives in homeless encampments.

Related Coverage

CES 2019: Toyota details Guardian driver assist to avoid car crashes

Toyota's Guardian driver assist system is being developed to take over whenever a driver leaves a 'safety envelope' to help avoid and mitigate crash scenarios.

CES 2019: Samsung announces 5G smartphone sneak peek

Samsung will be providing a sneak peek of its 2019 5G smartphone during CES this week, CEO HS Kim has said, with the tech giant also unveiling a series of robotic applications called Samsung Bot Care, Samsung Bot Air, Samsung Bot Retail, and Samsung Gems.

CES 2019: Sprint unveils smart home Magic Box, confirms Samsung 5G phone

Sprint has used CES 2019 to unveil a small cell smart home product with LTE and Alexa integration, as well as confirming a Samsung 5G smartphone launching in the summer.

CES 2019: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a powerful laptop/tablet combo (TechRepublic)

Samsung's redesigned 2019 Notebook 9 Pro combines a 13-inch tablet and Windows 10 laptop into a stylish convertible professionals should like.

CES 2019 Innovation Awards honoree: Lenovo Yoga Book C930 (TechRepublic)

Lenovo's new dual-display hybrid laptop is a CES 2019 hardware innovation award honoree. Here's what business pros need to know about the Yoga Book C930.