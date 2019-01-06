CES 2019 preview, upcoming phone leaks, and Pandora on an Apple Watch (MobileTechRoundup show #456)

Kevin is off to Vegas this week for CES while I head out to test a power meter for running. On MobileTechRoundup show #456 we chat about CES 2019 expectations, a product return, and more.
- CES 2019 is finally here. What we expect to see and what Kevin is taking along
- It's likely most of the new 2019 phones will debut after CES
- Nokia 9 Pureview with 5 cameras and Android One software looks awesome
- Galaxy S10 leaked with pinhole screen
- Matt is running with a new Stryd power meter
- Apple Watch gets offline Pandora playback before Spotify
- Why did Matt return his Pixel Slate?
- There's a fix coming for the lagginess of the Slate
- Need to edit photos on a Chromebook? Try Snapseed for Android
- ASUS debuts its first Chrome OS tablet
Running time: 71 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 81MB)
