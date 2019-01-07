CES 2019: iOttie unveils smartphone car mount with built-in Amazon Alexa

iOttie

Get access to Amazon Alexa, and its 70,000+ Alexa Skills, with the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect smartphone car mount.

The Easy One Touch Connect smartphone car mount features dual-microphones and noise-canceling software that works to filter out ambient road noises. Powering this is an Apollo 2 Blue MCU with ARM Cortex-M4 processor.

Using Amazon Alexa, you can get access to everything that you use at home using an Echo or Dot, such as play music, make hands-free calls, control smart home devices, and much more, as well as travel specific features such as driving directions, delays, and so on.

To make attaching and removing the smartphone easy, the mount features iOttie's patented Easy One Touch mechanism, which enables users to easily lock and remove their smartphone with one hand. And to prevent damage from rattling and bouncing while on the road, there built-in shock-absorbing technology.

For those worried about privacy, you can disable the microphones with a single tap of the mute button.

"We want to make Alexa available to more customers in the car, and that means creating the tools for device makers like iOttie to embed Alexa directly into their automotive products," said Ned Curic, VP of Alexa Auto at Amazon. "The Easy One Touch Connect enhances the driving experience by providing a simple, intuitive phone mount with secure mounting capabilities, and with Alexa built-in, drivers can enjoy hands-free access to many of their favorite Alexa features – all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road."

No pricing or release schedule has been announced at the time of publishing.

