CES 2019: Toyota details Guardian driver assist to avoid car crashes

With 40,000 road fatalities across the United States every year, Toyota has used its CES 2019 press conference to detail its Guardian driver assist program.

While Toyota's Chauffeur Level 5 is its fully autonomous system, the car maker said it has been simultaneously developing Guardian, which is aimed at providing assistance in situations where car crashes can be mitigated or prevented.

According to Toyota Research Institute CEO Dr Gill Pratt, the auto industry has an obligation to use tech to save as many lives as possible as soon as possible.

Taking inspiration from fighter pilot systems, Pratt said the company has developed "blended envelope control"; most of the time driver is in control, but when they reach the edge of a designated safety envelope, the car takes over and steers it back into this safety envelope.

"It's a seamless blend of human and machine working together as teammates," Pratt said at CES on Monday afternoon.

"Our Guardian alerts the driver visually and audibly of imminent danger, and it avoids it by manoeuvring out of the lane briefly, then returning to the original lane to avoid the obstruction."

The "Altruistic Guardian" capability also sees the system move the car to create space in order to prevent two other vehicles from colliding otherwise.

Toyota also announced building a facility in Michigan to test Guardian on how best to react to and navigate dangerous scenarios -- for example, if a car pulls out unexpectedly and leaves the driver with no time to react.

See also: More CES coverage

The test facility will also be used to recreate real-life car crashes to see whether the Guardian system can be used to avoid or mitigate them.

Guardian is going to be integrated in all e-palette vehicles -- previously announced at CES 2018 -- and Toyota consumer vehicles.

Additionally, Toyota said it will be opening up the platform in an effort to save more lives as the company pursues its Guardian For All strategy.

"We're developing Guardian, we'll build it, and today for the first time we're announcing that we're going to offer it as well to the industry," he said.

"And that is what Guardian for all is all about."

Related Coverage

CES 2019: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro convertible laptop first look (TechRepublic)

Bill Detwiler gives you a first look at the redesigned 2019 Samsung Notebook 9 Pro convertible laptop at CES 2019.

CES 2019: 58% of consumers don't secure their personal devices (TechRepublic)

Businesses must build IoT security measures into devices to protect consumers from hackers, according to McAfee.

CES 2019: How employees can use Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses to optimize their workflow (TechRepublic)

The smart glasses allow users to view clear augmented reality visuals that assist with daily workflow for customer-facing workers.

CES 2019: Sprint unveils smart home Magic Box, confirms Samsung 5G phone

Sprint has used CES 2019 to unveil a small cell smart home product with LTE and Alexa integration, as well as confirming a Samsung 5G smartphone launching in summer.

CES 2019: Why UBTech is on track to become our first robot overlord

Stormtrooper toymaker surprises CES show with new arms for intelligent humanoid robot.

CES 2019: Nvidia CEO Huang explains how AI changes everything

Jensen Huang, fonder and CEO of computer graphics chip maker Nvidia, showed off the achievements of his company's neural network technology during a press conference Sunday night in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show. He argues that a combination of deep learning and ray tracing, the simulation of real-world physics, is going to totally transform the computer graphics business.