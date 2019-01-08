CES 2019: Verizon Wireless to begin selling BlackBerry phones to business customers

Verizon Wireless business customers will soon gain the option to purchase a BlackBerry Key2 LE directly from the carrier.

The announcement was made just as the first day of CES 2019 gets underway. According to a press release, Verizon Enterprise and Small Business customers will Key2 LE in the coming weeks.

This is the first time Verizon and TCL have partnered to offer a BlackBerry phone.

Verizon will offer the Key2 LE in Slate (black), with Dual-SIM support, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of internal storage. TCL Communications, who owns the BlackBerry mobile brand, currently sells the Key2 LE for $449.

ZDNet's Sandra Vogel wrote up her thoughts about one of the last smartphones available that offers a physical keyboard last year, and found it to be, as often is the case with BlackBerry phones, to be something keyboard fans will appreciate.