'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Naturally, there's a bounty of jaw-dropping deals to be had come Black Friday. In fact, the nation's largest retailers have already started the holiday shopping festivities, slashing prices across the board on Samsung's finest products and gadgets. But don't worry, I've done the dirty work, scoured the circulars, and listed the very best promotions down below.
Below, you'll find my top picks for early Black Friday Samsung deals.
I've tested too many smartphones to count in 2022, but the one that continues to linger as the best of the best is Samsung's own Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unless you're a small-phone enthusiast, the S22 Ultra is as complete as a modern-day smartphone gets: a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, built-in S Pen stylus, quad-camera setup, the list goes on.
Right now, you can save $300 on the Samsung flagship at most big-box retailers, and I don't expect the deal to get any better come Black Friday.
For something that's a little more splurge-worthy, check out Samsung's massive 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV. The smaller 65-inch and 75-inch variants are on discount, too, but it's the largest option -- with its $2,500 off sale -- that's most worth it, in my opinion.
For the price, you're getting one of the most color-rich and detailed TVs on the market, with Samsung's Quantum Mini LEDs powering each individual pixel for the brightest whites and darkest blacks. You may also be wondering why you need an 8K TV when 99% of the YouTube and Netflix content you watch is in 1080p. Well, Samsung's embedded a Neural Quantum Processor 8K that upscales high-definition videos and movies so that they appear as crisp and life-like as actual 8K resolution.
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch monitor. That statement alone should be enough to divide a room in two. If you're in the camp that's questioning why this even exists, let me help.
The Odyssey Ark is a gamer's paradise, a curved, high refresh rate panel that engulfs any user who sits (or stands) in front of it. As a result, you get what is arguably the most immersive viewing experience on any monitor -- ever, and one that can even rotate 90 degrees. In doing so, the Odyssey Ark becomes a wave of four screens stacked on top of each other for the ultimate multitasking hub. it's not cheap at $2,999, but that's the cheapest price I've seen to date.
A $30 discount doesn't make the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an impulse buy, but if you're eyeing the best pair of wireless earbuds from the Galaxy maker, this is it. Personally, I've been carrying the Buds 2 Pro as my daily driver as I find the earbuds very comfortable to wear, rich in sound performance, and have an ANC that can block out the most obnoxious passersby. They also support a tap-based gesture control that's much more favorable, in my opinion, than squeezing stems or swiping around.
Samsung's The Frame TV saw a 2022 refresh back in April alongside the rest of the company's QLED and OLED ensemble and has been living in my head rent-free since. The concept is still the same as it was years ago; the display blends in with your living room, kitchen, or bedroom walls with the help of wooden frames and Art Mode, which casts a visually texturized painting on the TV when left idle. In addition to its core function is a new matte-treated display that makes the optical illusion all the more realistic.
For a limited time, you can buy the latest version of the 55-inch The Frame at a $500 discount.
Here is some other Black Friday Samsung deals happening right now:
Samsung's product portfolio spans further than most companies, so scouting the best deals meant sifting through various categories, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances. We try to find the latest deals on products that, based on personal research and testing experiences, are worth the money. That way, you'll have the comfort of buying good products at better prices.
Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will be on Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.