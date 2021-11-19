Samsung's Black Friday deals: $500 off 55'' Neo QLED TV, $150 off Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has become a household name for its catalog of mobile devices, smart home products, and appliances. If you are looking to upgrade within one of the three, you won't have to wait until Black Friday weekend to snag a good deal. Already started, the Korean tech giant has kicked off its early Black Friday festivities, bringing market-low prices to its plethora of products. We've listed the best deals available below.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is a mouthful to say, and there's just as much features to back it up. ZDNet's Matthew Miller reviewed the foldable a couple of months ago and praised Samsung for refining most, if not all, the issues that plagued these fragile form factors in the past. With a new and improved hinge, a more durable glass screen, and a front display that is actually viable, the phone makes for an outstanding bargain at its Black Friday price of $849.99 ($150 off).

Fancy a new smartwatch? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was recently launched but is being marked down ($50) pre-Black Friday. ZDNet's Matthew Miller praised the Galaxy Watch 4 for its new BioActive sensor, which provides the user's heart rate, ECG measurements, blood oxygen levels, and even body composition. Powered by Samsung's One UI, made in partnership with Google, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great option for those looking to get into a more active lifestyle. Whether you prefer the smaller 40mm watch size or the 44mm, either model can be yours for less than $230.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is one of the few phones released in 2021 that packs premium, flagship specs in a compact shell. The 6.2-inch display allows for easy one-handed navigation and provides the same stunning visuals that you've come to expect with Samsung panels. Currently, Samsung has the 128GB model discounted to a Black Friday-low of $699.99 ($200 off). You'll get a bonus $50 Samsung Credit that can be applied to cases, chargers, and more.

For the best gaming and viewing experience, an ultra-wide monitor is the way to go. While most span up to 34'', the 49'' Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor tops the leaderboard. Samsung currently has the behemoth bundled with a 980 PRO NVMe 2TB SSD for $1,725 ($300 off), making it a bargain for those who have been eyeing the two.

For a limited time, Samsung has its latest and greatest foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 3, on sale for just $1549.99 ($250 off). That's the lowest price that we've seen since its debut back in August. Though not for everyone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings a form factor that reinvents the way you use your smartphone. With this offer, Samsung is also bundling in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger, making it all the sweeter.

If you prefer to stick with the traditional phone/tablet combo, then this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal is worth the look. Amazon currently has it listed at $499 ($150 off) for the 11-inch, 128GB, Mystic Black model. On the inside, you get 5G connectivity -- a first for tablets in the US, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a massive 8,000mAh battery for all-day use. The included S-Pen provides better precision and input and attaches magnetically to the back of the Tab S7.

When it comes to efficient house cleaning, a cordless vacuum can do you no wrong. For a limited time, Samsung is offering its Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $319 ($180 off). The Jet 75 vacuum has a lightweight design, a 5-layer filtration system, and all the watts you need to keep your floors dust and dirt-free.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop for $799 ($300 off). For the price, you get a large 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. The laptop comes in a sleek Mystic Silver finish, with thinness that is hard to come by in this display size range.

Perhaps a traditional TV is more of your taste. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV at $500 (and more) off all sizes -- the 55'' starts at $1,099.99 ($1,599.99 MSRP). If you prefer a larger screen size, the 75'' and 85'' are $700 and $1,500 off, respectively. The Neo QLED TVs are Samsung's crème de la crème, offering vivid colors and dynamic contrast. The TVs also feature the brand's proprietary Quantum Matrix Technology, which ensures high detail no matter how dark or bright the scenes are.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Samsung over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.