'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Naturally, there's a bounty of jaw-dropping deals to be had during (and after) Black Friday, most of which hit all-time lows in price. To save you the trouble, I've done the dirty work, scoured the circulars of every major retailer, and listed the very best promotions still available down below.
Along with our top picks below, these are the latest Samsung deals that you should take advantage of:
Below, you'll find my top picks for Black Friday Samsung deals.
Ever since Samsung made the push for "Ultra" smartphones, the Plus model has been left in the dust, but not entirely forgotten. That's because it mostly retains the big-phone features that come with the Ultra but in a more affordable, less polarizing form factor. I'd go as far as to say that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the sleeper pick for the best all-around smartphone this year.
It has a generous 6.8-inch flat display that refreshes at 120Hz, a 50-megapixel main shooter that can capture videos as sharp as 8K, and is powered by Qualcomm's tried and tested Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Right now, Amazon has the phone discounted by $310, no strings attached.
If there's one thing holding foldable phones back from achieving mainstream acceptance, it's the price. Fortunately, Samsung's latest shape-shifting handset, the Z Flip 4 is near its all-time low this Black Friday. Typically selling for $1000, the clamshell-style smartphone can be had for just $800, besting that of standard flagships from Google, Apple, and Samsung itself.
For the price, you're getting one of the most refined folding phones on the market with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and a plethora of dual-screen use cases that you can flex with. When ZDNET's Jason Hiner reviewed it months ago, he even found the Z Flip to be a practical hotspot hub.
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch monitor. That statement alone should be enough to divide a room in two. If you're in the camp that's questioning why this even exists, let me help.
The Odyssey Ark is a gamer's paradise, a curved, high refresh rate panel that engulfs any user who sits (or stands) in front of it. As a result, you get what is arguably the most immersive viewing experience on any monitor -- ever, and one that can even rotate 90 degrees. In doing so, the Odyssey Ark becomes a wave of four screens stacked on top of each other for the ultimate multitasking hub. It's not an impulse buy at $2,750, but that's the cheapest price I've seen to date.
A $50 discount on Samsung's flagship smartwatch doesn't make it an impulse buy, but if you've been eyeing a durable, reliable, and feature-packed timepiece, then this is as good as it gets. The Watch 5 Pro supports a slew of health and fitness tracking features, alongside Google and Samsung's thoughtfully-curated WearOS platform. That means you can download from a laundry list of smartwatch-tailored, third-party apps while enjoying what is easily one of the better-looking wearables on the market.
I reviewed Samsung's adorable The Freestyle projector earlier this year and was genuinely entertained by all its various use cases thanks to the swiveling form factor. But at its retail price of $800, the portable machine was a few hundred dollars too much for what it had to offer. If you waited until Black Friday month for a golden buying opportunity, the time is now.
Right now Samsung has the projector discounted down to $600. But the better deal, in my opinion, can be found on Amazon, with The Freestyle listing for the same price but with additional accessories and a two-year warranty.
Read the review: Samsung The Freestyle Projector review
For something that's a little more splurge-worthy, check out Samsung's massive 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV. The smaller 65-inch and 75-inch variants are on discount, too, but it's the largest option -- with its $1,800 off sale -- that's most worth it, in my opinion.
For the price, you're getting one of the most color-rich and detailed TVs on the market, with Samsung's Quantum Mini LEDs powering each individual pixel for the brightest whites and darkest blacks. You may also be wondering why you need an 8K TV when 99% of the YouTube and Netflix content you watch is in 1080p. Well, Samsung's embedded a Neural Quantum Processor 8K that upscales high-definition videos and movies so that they appear as crisp and life-like as actual 8K resolution.
In the running for best smartphone of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display, up to 8K video recording, S Pen support, and a generous 5,000mAh battery, has proven to be the Korean giant's most complete handset yet. This Black Friday, Amazon and Best Buy have the 256GB variant discounted by $316 and $300 respectively, putting the Galaxy right beside the latest iPhone 14 Pro with four times the storage capacity.
It's easy to mess up a "cheap" 5G phone, but Samsung got nearly everything right with the Galaxy A53 5G. So much so that it currently sits at the top of ZDNET's best cheap 5G phones rankings. The reasoning is actually pretty simple. The Galaxy A53 5G has a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that can ramp up to 120Hz, which, that feature alone, puts its closest competitors, Apple's iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and Google's Pixel 6a, to shame. Then there's a beefy 5,000mAh battery powering the unit, and a quad-camera setup at the rear for flexibility when shooting photos and videos.
The whole shebang is currently on sale for just $349, $100 off its typical price.
Samsung's Buds 2 are not the newest earbuds from the Galaxy maker, let alone on the market, but they deliver the promise of a balanced sound signature, effective active noise cancellation, tap-based gesture controls, and all the nifty audio features in between. Right now, the best discounts that I'm seeing on these buds come from Amazon, which slashes $60 from the regular price of $150.
Here are some other Black Friday Samsung deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other Black Friday Samsung deals happening right now at Best Buy:
More deals and promotions straight from Samsung's website:
Samsung's product portfolio spans further than most companies, so scouting the best deals meant sifting through various categories, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances. We try to find the latest deals on products that, based on personal research and testing experiences, are worth the money. That way, you'll have the comfort of buying good products at better prices.
Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday was on Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:
Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop: