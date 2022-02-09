Samsung Galaxy S22: How to preorder and get the best deal

Samsung today unveiled a trio of Galaxy S22 smartphones during its annual Unpacked event. The devices herald a new era of Galaxy smartphones and follow the successes of last year's Galaxy S21 series, which we crowned as one of the best tech products of 2021. Setting the high expectations aside, preorders have already opened for the latest handhelds and we're seeing some of the most competitive, bang-for-your-buck deals available through major carriers and Samsung.

Here's everything you need to know about preordering the Samsung Galaxy S22, including where to reap the best early bird deals.

What Samsung Galaxy S22 models can I buy? There are three models of Galaxy S phones to shop from this year: The S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Like previous iterations, the smallest and plus-sized offerings come with similar internals -- like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM -- and mainly differ in screen and battery size. Though not the most expensive devices in the lineup, the duo is worth your consideration if you're wanting to spend less while still obtaining most of the Galaxy flagship experience. The Ultra, on the other hand, boasts a couple more top-of-the-line features, like a new and improved camera system, a large 6.8-inch QHD+ display, and a built-in S Pen. It's the premier Samsung Galaxy phone and all the added benefits come at a higher price, of course.

What storage options and colors are available? Here's a breakdown of what storage options and colors are available for each Samsung Galaxy S22 model. Price and availability will vary based on where you're buying from.

Model Storage Color Price Samsung Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) 128GB, 256GB Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Green Starting at $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (6.6-inch) 128GB, 256GB Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Green Starting at $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (6.8-inch) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy Starting at $1,199.99

When will the preordering period begin? You can preorder the new Samsung Galaxy S22 from now until February 24. See below for the very best preorder deals -- many of which will get you at least one free phone, while others come bundled with free accessories. Did I mention double the storage at no extra cost?

Samsung Store Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro or $200 credit towards accessories Image: Samsung Let's start with Samsung's preorder deal. With the purchase of any Galaxy S22 device, Samsung will bundle in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro ($199 value) or $200 worth of Samsung store credit that can be used towards accessories. Note that, like last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 no longer comes with a charger in the box, so the latter offer may be more enticing and useful. If you placed a reservation for your preorder earlier on, Samsung will toss in an additional $50 of accessory credit, making it $250 to spend if you opt for the $200 credit offer. You can also trade in an eligible phone and get up to $750 off your purchase. The list includes newer devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple iPhone 13 and older ones like the Samsung Galaxy S9. Ultimately, the Samsung Store is incentivizing preorders by offering free storage upgrades. Yes, that means you can opt for a 256GB device for the cost of a 128GB or a 512GB device for the cost of a 256GB. This is a great-value promotion that won't keep you locked into two- or three-year contracts that carriers often do.

Best Buy Store Get up to a $200 Best Buy Gift Card + free storage upgrade Ken Wolter/Shutterstock If you prefer to shop from a third-party retailer, then Best Buy is worth an eye. With a qualified activation, preordering the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will snag you up to $200 worth of a Best Buy Gift Card and a free memory upgrade. You can activate a new phone on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T networks, and the brick-and-mortar also offers trade-in discounts worth up to $600 for eligible devices.

Amazon Store Free storage upgrade + Amazon Prime shipping hadrian / Getty Images Another retailer that is offering an early bird promotion is Amazon. While the e-commerce giant isn't tossing in any gift cards or extra accessories, it is granting free storage upgrades (simply checkout the 256GB models and the price will automatically be discounted), and free deliveries for Prime members. This is a great option for those willing to buy the new Galaxy phones outright.

Verizon Store Get up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in or BOGO Image: Verizon Verizon users can also reap a list of benefits when preordering directly from the Big Red. There's a multitude of deals available, so let me break it all down and let you decide which is best. Switcher offer: You can get up to $1,000 off a new Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone by trading in a qualifying device (old or broken), be on a select 5G Unlimited plan, and either add a new line or switch to Verizon.



You can get up to $1,000 off a new Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone by trading in a qualifying device (old or broken), be on a select 5G Unlimited plan, and either add a new line or switch to Verizon. BOGO offer : Buy a Galaxy S22 Plus outright, and Verizon will cover the cost (up to $1,000) of a second unit when you add a line or switch onto a select 5G Unlimited plan.



: Buy a Galaxy S22 Plus outright, and Verizon will cover the cost (up to $1,000) of a second unit when you add a line or switch onto a select 5G Unlimited plan. Upgrade offer: Existing users can get up to $1,000 off a Galaxy S22 phone with a qualifying trade-in on select Unlimited plans.

And like the Samsung Store, Verizon is also offering storage upgrades at no additional cost.

T-Mobile Store Get up to $1,000 off with a Magenta MAX or eligible Sprint plan Image: T-Mobile Since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has found inclusive ways to treat both new and existing users. That extends to its latest promotions for the new Samsung Galaxy handhelds. Here are the best deals from the Un-carrier right now: Trade-in offer : Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus for free (or up to $1,000 off the S22 Ultra) via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in a qualifying device on a Magenta MAX or eligible Sprint plan.

: Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus for free (or up to $1,000 off the S22 Ultra) via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in a qualifying device on a Magenta MAX or eligible Sprint plan. Users who are enrolled in other data plans can still get up to $500 across 24 monthly bill credits after trading in an eligible device.



BOGO offer : With the purchase of an S22, you can get a second device for free (or up to $800 off the larger S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models). You'll be given the $800 credit via 24 monthly bill credits and must add a line to any plan to qualify for the BOGO offer.



: With the purchase of an S22, you can get a second device for free (or up to $800 off the larger S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models). You'll be given the $800 credit via 24 monthly bill credits and must add a line to any plan to qualify for the BOGO offer. Business offer: Enterprise customers can get the S22 for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line to a Business Unlimited Advanced account. No trade-in is required for this deal.

Lastly, T-Mobile is also offering free memory upgrades to early-bird buyers, so act fast if you want double the storage at no additional cost.