Samsung kicks off 'Samsung Week', joins early Black Friday festivities

Samsung has become a household name for its catalog of mobile devices, smart home products, and appliances. If you are looking to upgrade within one of the three, you won't have to wait until Black Friday weekend to snag a good deal. From now until Sunday, the Korean tech giant is kicking off 'Samsung Week', a seven-day extravaganza that brings Black Friday prices to its plethora of products. We've gathered the best deals available below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB for $949.99 $100 off It was only months ago when Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. ZDNet's Matthew Miller gave the device an excellent rating, complimenting the flip phone for its improved durability and reasonable price, among other things. During Samsung Week, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for just $949.99 ($100 off) or as low as $349.99 with an eligible trade-in. The best part? The discounted price tag is for the 256GB model which is twice the storage of the base.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum for $448.99 $50 off + Free Galaxy Buds 2 ($150 MSRP) When it comes to efficient house cleaning, a cordless vacuum can do you no wrong. For a limited time, Samsung is offering its Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for only $448.99 ($50 off) and will toss in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds ($150 value). The Jet 75 vacuum has a lightweight design, a 5-layer filtration system, and all the watts you need to keep your floors dust and dirt-free. And with the bundled earbuds, you can jam to your favorite tunes while cleaning.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $219.99/$249.99 40mm and 44mm for $30 off Fancy a new smartwatch? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was recently launched but is being marked down ($30) during Samsung Week. ZDNet's Matthew Miller praised the Galaxy Watch 4 for its new BioActive sensor, which provides the user's heart rate, ECG measurements, blood oxygen levels, and even body composition. Powered by Samsung's One UI, made in partnership with Google, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great option for those looking to get into a more active lifestyle. Whether you prefer the smaller 40mm watch size or the 44mm, either model can be yours for less than $250.

Samsung 120'' The Premiere 4K Project for $2,499.99 $1,000 off There's no better time to splurge than during Black Friday. Save the hassle of installing a wall-mounted TV with Samsung's latest 120'' Class The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector, now for only $2,499 ($1,000 off). While the price tag may be a little hard to swallow at first, it is very competitive for a 120'' 4K experience that spans larger than that of traditional TVs. With the $1,000 discount, you get a compact and minimally designed projector, a built-in 2.2 channel system for crisp sound, and 4K UHD resolution. Samsung will also include a 100-day, risk-free trial, which is reassuring.

Samsung 55'' Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,099.99 $500 off Perhaps a traditional TV is more of your taste. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV at $500 (and more) off all sizes -- the 55'' starts at $1,099.99 ($1,599.99 MSRP). If you prefer a larger screen size, the 75'' and 85'' are $700 and $1,500 off, respectively. The Neo QLED TVs are Samsung's crème de la crème, offering vivid colors and dynamic contrast. The TVs also feature the brand's proprietary Quantum Matrix Technology, which ensures high detail no matter how dark or bright the scenes are.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Samsung over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.