The 55 best Black Friday 2023 gaming desktop deals

Black Friday is this week, and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg have kicked off savings and sales events both in-store and online. With markdowns on everything tech, you can save big on gaming desktops from brands like HP Omen, Alienware, and Corsair.
I've scoured the web, vetting brands and comparing configurations, to find the absolute best deals on gaming desktops this holiday season. You can keep reading below to find out more about how much you can save, as well as information on ZDNET expert-tested gaming desktops before you buy.
- Skytech Gaming Archangel: $650 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Alienware Aurora R15 AMD Edition: $2520 (save $630 at Amazon)
- HP Omen 25L Intel Edition: $800 (save $480 at Best Buy)
- Alienware Aurora R13 Intel Edition: $1820 (save $780 at Best Buy)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $949 (save $400 at B&H Photo)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool: $1700 (save $1120 at B&H Photo)
- Skytech Blaze: $980 (save $520 at Newegg)
- Acer Predator Orion 7000: $1650 (save $1350 at Newegg)
- HP Victus 15L: $900 (save $500 at HP.com)
- HP Omen 25L: $700 (save $500 at HP.com)
Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Amazon
- Corsair Vengeance a7300: $2000 (save $500)
- Corsair Vengeance i7400: $2000 (save $500)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $899 (save $400)
- Skytech Gaming Chronos: $1100 (save $500)
- Asus ROG Strix GA35CA: $3200 (save $500)
- Asus ROG G13CH: $930 (save $220)
Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Best Buy
- Acer Predator Orion 5000: $1500 (save $600)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Intel Edition: $2300 (save $600)
- HP Omen 45L: $1500 (save $600)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme AMD Edition: $2200 (save $550)
- MSI Infinite RS: $4000 (save $500)
- Corsair Vengeance i7400: $2000 (save $500)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: $800 (save $450)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD: $1500 (save $430)
- Thermaltake View 480 R4: $2300 (save $400)
- Thermaltake Apollo i4790: $3300 (save $400)
- HP Omen 40L: $1150 (save $350)
- Thermaltake Shadow 480 R4: $2450 (save $350)
- Corsair Vengeance i7500: $2400 (save $350)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme: $1070 (save $330)
- Alienware Aurora R16 Intel Edition: $1300 (save $300)
- Asus ROG Compact 10L: $1300 (save $300)
- Thermaltake Avalanche i477T: $2000 (save $300)
Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at B&H Photo
- iBuyPower Y40: $1699 (save $650)
- Lenovo Legion T7: $2099 (save $590)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i: $2499 (save $500)
- MSI MEG Trident X2: $4296 (save $400)
- iBuyPower Slate Mono 309a: $2400 (save $400)
- HP Omen 45L: $2700 (save $350)
- iBuyPower Slate 5 MR 310a: $2249 (save $351)
Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Newegg
- Skytech Prism: $2500 (save $600)
- Skytech Siege: $1450 (save $550)
- Acer Nitro 50: $660 (save $440)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000: $1000 (save $400)
- MSI Aegis R: $1149 (save $250)
- MSI Aegis RS: $1849 (save $250)
Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Walmart
- Acer Predator Orion 7000: $1650 (save $949)
- Asus ROG Strix GT15: $999 (save $900)
- Skytech Eclipse: $2000 (save $600)
- Asus ROG G22: $1799 (save $500)
- iBuyPower Y40: $2099 (save $451)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5 AMD: $1040 (save $450)
- iBuyPower Trace MR 258i: $899 (save $400)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme: $1699 (save $391)
- Skytech Azure: $1800 (save $335)
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday sales may have already kicked off, but the actual day isn't until November 25, 2023 (or the day after Thanksgiving, here in the U.S.).
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best gaming PC?
My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for allowing you to configure both AMD and Intel-based builds, including dual HDD and SSD storage drives, and using up to an RTX 4080 graphics card. But if the Aurora R15 is a bit out of your budget, you can check out my list of the best cheap gaming PCs.
