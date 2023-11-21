/>
The 55 best Black Friday 2023 gaming desktop deals

Black Friday is this week, and you can save up to $1350 on gaming desktops from brands like MSI, Alienware, and Corsair during sales events at Amazon, Best Buy, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

Black Friday is this week, and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg have kicked off savings and sales events both in-store and online. With markdowns on everything tech, you can save big on gaming desktops from brands like HP Omen, Alienware, and Corsair.

I've scoured the web, vetting brands and comparing configurations, to find the absolute best deals on gaming desktops this holiday season. You can keep reading below to find out more about how much you can save, as well as information on ZDNET expert-tested gaming desktops before you buy. 

Best early Black Friday 2023 gaming desktop deals

Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Amazon

ASUS Gaming Desktop ROG Strix
ASUS/ZDNET

Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Best Buy

An Alienware Aurora R15 AMD gaming desktop on a blue background
Dell/ZDNET

Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at B&H Photo

A Lenovo Legion T5 gaming PC on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET

Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Newegg

An MSI Aegis R desktop, keyboard, and mouse on a magenta background with a white grid
MSI

Top early Black Friday gaming desktop deals at Walmart

An Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop, mouse, and keyboard on a blue background
Acer/ZDNET


When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday sales may have already kicked off, but the actual day isn't until November 25, 2023 (or the day after Thanksgiving, here in the U.S.).

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best gaming PC?

My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for allowing you to configure both AMD and Intel-based builds, including dual HDD and SSD storage drives, and using up to an RTX 4080 graphics card. But if the Aurora R15 is a bit out of your budget, you can check out my list of the best cheap gaming PCs.

