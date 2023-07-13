/>
The 6 best Prime Day deals under $100 still available

Looking to snag some last-minute deals after Amazon Prime Day? Here are some of the best deals under $100 that are still available on all things tech.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

If you happened to miss out on Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales and deals, luckily, there are still some savings available, even if you are on a budget of under $100.

Also: Best Prime Day deals still available

You can still find steep discounts on all things tech -- from headphones to security cameras to Echo devices -- all for just under $100. Here are a few standout deals that are still available to check out now before they're back to regular pricing. 

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals under $100

JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones

Save $30
Black JBL headphones against a green background
JBL/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $130

If you're looking for a new pair of over-ear wireless headphones, look no further than the JBL Tune 760NCs, which are currently 23% off. They boast a 35-hour battery life, fast charging, hands-free voice control, and active noise cancellation.

View now at Amazon

Wi-Fi Bluetooth Projector

Save $35
Projector against a blue background
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $85
  • Original price: $120

Take your summer movie nights to the next level with this bluetooth projector that's $35 off if you apply the available coupon. It has 1080p Full HD Resolution and a 120-inch projector screen is even included so you have everything you need for the perfect movie night. 

View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2023 deals under $100

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

This year, Amazon Prime Day fell on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. 

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET looked at all Prime Day deals available under $100 and chose only devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked specifically for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale).

We also considered customer reviews when choosing deals, as well as our own experiences and testing with these products.

