'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 48 best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals available
One of the best ways to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is by shopping at wholesale retailers like Sam's Club, which offers significant discounts on sought-after tech products. As we shop during Cyber Monday, one of the year's biggest shopping events, ZDNET is rounding up the best deals we can find and keeping you updated as new ones arise.
Also: The best 140+ Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
Sam's Club, like Costco, is a membership-based wholesale retailer. While non-members can shop at Sam's Club with a guest account online, only members can access the full savings available as part of the store's Cyber Monday deals. Customers looking to start a Sam's Club membership can pay $50 a year for a Club membership or $110 a year for a Plus membership. For a limited time, you can buy a Club membership for $20.
Best Cyber Monday 2023 Sam's Club deals
- Sam's Club membership for $20 (save $30)
- EcoFlow 2 DELTA Pros and Double Voltage Hub for $4,799 (save $1,000)
- Sonos Era 100 2-pack for $379 (save $90)
- Shark Matrix 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop for $210 (save $90)
- Sonos Roam and charger for $149 (save $50)
- ProForm Smart Power exercise bike for $700 (save $300)
- iRobot Roomba i5+ for $300 (save $150)
- bObsweep PetHair robot vacuum and mop for $200 (save $300)
- HP Pavillion 15.6 Intel Core i5 touchscreen laptop for $579 (save $120)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum for $390 (save $99)
- bObsweep robot vacuum and mop for $100 (save $150)
- Epson EcoTank Photo printer for $500 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7a for $374 (save $125)
- Instax360 action cam bundle for $416 (save $33)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II + Fabric Case Cover for $199 (save $80)
- Samsung Refrigerator with Family Hub for $1,595 (save $500)
- GE Cync full color Direct Connect smart bulbs for $15 (save $15)
- Garmin Instinct 2 smart watch for $189 (save $100)
- JBL Charge wireless speaker for $89 (save $40)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $89 (save $60)
- August smart lock plus Keypad for $200 (save $30)
Best Sam's Club Cyber Monday TV deals
- Samsung 70-inch Class TU690T 4K smart TV for $478 (save $100)
- LG 70-inch Class UR8000 4K smart TV for $499 (save $100)
- Samsung 85-inch Class CU7000 4K smart TV for $898 (save $200)
- Vizio 50-inch Class V Series 4K smart TV for $199 (save $90)
- Hisense 70-inch 4K Google smart TV for $399 (save $80)
- Samsung S90 55-inch OLED smart TV for $1,298 (save $150)
- Philips 65-inch QLED Roku smart TV for $399 (save $150)
- Samsung 55-inch QN85 Neo QLED TV for $998 (save $200)
- TCL 85-inch Class S smart TV for $749 (save $250)
- Samsung 3.1 channel sound bar and wireless subwoofer for $199 (save $100)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 sound bar bundle for $399 (save $100)
Best Sam's Club Cyber Monday gaming deals
- Xbox Series X for $449 (save $50)
- Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $349 (save $50)
- Xbox Series S starter bundle for $239 (save $50)
- PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spiderman 2 Edition bundle for $499 (save $60)
- Sony PS5 DualSense controller for $49 (save $15)
- CyberPower Intel Core i7 gaming PC for $1,280 (save $219)
- Asus ROG gaming desktop PC for $939 (save $300)
Best Sam's Club Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle for $1099 (save $380)
- Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i for $549 (save $150)
- Samsung S6 Lite 128GB for $219 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 128GB for $499 (save $190)
Discount gift cards for Cyber Monday
- Nintendo $100 value for $90
- Xbox $60 value for $59
- Steam $20 value for $19
- Uber $50 value for $49
- Hulu $25 value for $24
- Disney $50 value for $49
- Fanatics $100 value for $80
Sam's Club Coupons, Promo codes, and cashback on Rakuten
More Sam's Club Cyber Monday deals
- Current price: $1,199
- Original price: $1,600
If you're in need of a reliable source of power that is also smart, you should take advantage of this $400 off EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station. It's built to handle high-energy devices and appliances of up to 3400 watts, like refrigerators and dryers. It can be hooked up to a pair of EcoFlow solar panels for a maximum 800W of solar charge. On its own, the DELTA Max boasts a 2kWh capacity that can be increased with additional units.
- Current price: $898
- Original price: $200
This imposing 85-inch Samsung smart TV features 4K resolution complete with upscaling, thanks to its Crystal Processor. The display brings images to life with vibrant colors and sharp contrasts, and the unique 3D sound delivery makes for an immersive sound experience.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $950
At one point Ecovacs' flagship robot, the Deebot T10 Plus is a high-end robot vacuum and mop that features all-in-one convenience. With a self-emptying dustbin, scrubbing mop pads, AI-powered object avoidance, and carpet detection, the T10 Plus uses laser mapping to scan your home and avoid clutter.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $299
This 3.1 channel configuration Samsung soundbar is Dolby Audio-enabled and includes a wireless subwoofer for a deep, rich bass. This soundbar can be connected to almost any TV either wirelessly, via Bluetooth, of with an HDMI or Digital Optical cable.
- Current price: $224
- Original price: $299
This is a great home security starter kit or a way to expand a current Simplisafe system. This eight piece bundle is a great deal at $224, especially before Black Friday. It includes three entry sensors, a keypad, motion sensor for human detection, battery and cellular backup, and two cameras, a wireless outdoor camera and an indoor camera.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday is a virtual shopping event that happens the Monday following Thanksgiving. It's happening on Monday, November 27, 2023.
When was Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 was on November 24, 2023.
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which was November 23 this year.
What were Sam's Club's Black Friday hours?
Sam's Club was closed for Thanksgiving and opened on Black Friday, November 24, at 10 a.m. The Black Friday sale started online on November 23, at midnight, with some deals still available after.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $30
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Best Cyber Monday phone deals
- Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Best Cyber Monday TV deals
- Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming desktop deals
- Best Cyber Monday Roku deals
- Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Best Cyber Monday Walmart deals
- Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals
- Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals
- Best Cyber Monday Dell deals
- Best Cyber Monday HP deals
- Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
- Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
- Best Cyber Monday security camera deals
- Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals
- Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals
- Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
- Best Cyber Monday streaming deals