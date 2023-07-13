'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
During Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant offered noteworthy deals on monitors. While the event is now over, there are still discounts available for you to take advantage of.
PC monitors, whether single and flat pane, dual, or curved, have been a critical piece of kit for gamers for a long time -- but now, with many of us working from home offices, investing in the right monitor (or two!) is also essential for productivity.
Also: Best Prime Day deals still available
It is important to have a well-made monitor for comfort and to keep eye, neck, and back strain to a minimum. While you might not be able to splurge on a massive screen if you're limited by space, you can still pick up smaller, quality displays with high resolution and refresh rates for an attractive price during the sales event. Furthermore, investing in a dual-screen setup can be an excellent way to manage your workflow.
Check out the top Amazon Prime Day deals on monitors still available below.
With $65 off, the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is still available after Amazon Prime Day. This monitor, available at a greatly reduced price, offers Full HD resolution, a 144hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.
For a premium, future-proof display, check out the Samsung UR59 Series option at Amazon, now available with a discount of $100. You can expect a 32-inch ViewFinity 4K UHD curved display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.
We've also found a worthwhile deal on an Acer monitor. This 31.5-inch monitor, at 26% off, should be considered if you want a WQHD display for work, entertainment, or gaming purposes.
With $60 off, the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is our favorite deal of Amazon Prime Day. This monitor, available with a $60 price reduction, offers Full HD resolution, a 144hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on July 11 through July 12.
Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
