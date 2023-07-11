'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're not a Prime member, or if you just want to compare prices before you buy something during Amazon's big Prime Day sale next week, you'll want to check out Walmart's competing sales event Walmart+ Week, which runs this Sunday through Thursday. You'll not only be able to save up to 80% on things like laptops, TVs, and kitchen appliances, you'll also be able to save 50% on a 1-year membership to Walmart+.
To help you find the best deals, I've combed through Walmart's latest markdowns to find the best savings on everything from electric bikes and TVs to robot vacuums and gaming consoles. (You can also check out Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale this week, too.)
This electric bike from Colorway has a maximum speed of 20mph and a maximum range of 55 miles. With the extra-wide fat tires, you'll be able to ride over grass, asphalt, dirt, and other terrain.
The Lenovo Legion T5 is a great mid-range gaming PC. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD.
The TCL 55S531 uses the Roku platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced color, contrast, and detailing.
The Shark IQ robot vacuum comes packaged with an extra-large home base that it automatically empties dirt and debris into for easier cleanup. It also works with a companion app to map your home for more efficient vacuuming.
The Terrace from Samsung is an outdoor TV designed to be used in partial or full-sun conditions. It features a robust weather treatment to protect delicate electronics from water, dirt, and even insects.
Walmart+ Week 2023 is happening Monday, July 10, and Thursday, July 13.
Along with up to 80 percent off of tech and home goods, you can also get a 1 year membership to Walmart+ for just $49.
While combing through early Walmart+ Week deals, I kept these criteria in mind:
My pick for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and 2TB HDD. It also features a liquid cooling system to help keep delicate components at optimal temperatures.
