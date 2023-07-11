/>
Prime Day isn't the only way to save: Walmart+ Week is here and the discounts are big

Not a Prime member, or want to compare prices? Find huge discounts on the latest tech at Walmart right now.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on

If you're not a Prime member, or if you just want to compare prices before you buy something during Amazon's big Prime Day sale next week, you'll want to check out Walmart's competing sales event Walmart+ Week, which runs this Sunday through Thursday. You'll not only be able to save up to 80% on things like laptops, TVs, and kitchen appliances, you'll also be able to save 50% on a 1-year membership to Walmart+

Also: Best Prime Day deals

To help you find the best deals, I've combed through Walmart's latest markdowns to find the best savings on everything from electric bikes and TVs to robot vacuums and gaming consoles. (You can also check out Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale this week, too.)

Flash deals

Best Walmart deals

Colorway electric bike

Save $1171
A Colorway electric bike on a blue background
Colorway/ZDNET
  • Current price: $629
  • Regular price: $1800

This electric bike from Colorway has a maximum speed of 20mph and a maximum range of 55 miles. With the extra-wide fat tires, you'll be able to ride over grass, asphalt, dirt, and other terrain.

View now at Walmart

Lenovo Legion T5

Save $600
A Lenovo Legion T5 gaming PC on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $799
  • Regular price: $1499

The Lenovo Legion T5 is a great mid-range gaming PC. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD.

View now at Walmart

TCL 55S351

Save $402
A TCL 55S351 TV on a blue background
TCL/ZDNet
  • Current price: $298
  • Regular price: $700

The TCL 55S531 uses the Roku platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced color, contrast, and detailing.

View now at Walmart

Shark IQ robot vacuum

Save $323
A Shark IQ robot vacuum on a blue background
Shark/ZDNET
  • Current price: $277
  • Regular price: $600

The Shark IQ robot vacuum comes packaged with an extra-large home base that it automatically empties dirt and debris into for easier cleanup. It also works with a companion app to map your home for more efficient vacuuming.

View now at Walmart

Samsung The Terrace 65-inch

Save $2051
A Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV on a yellow background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2949
  • Regular price: $5000

The Terrace from Samsung is an outdoor TV designed to be used in partial or full-sun conditions. It features a robust weather treatment to protect delicate electronics from water, dirt, and even insects.

View now at Walmart


More Walmart deals

When is Walmart+ Week 2023?

Walmart+ Week 2023 is happening Monday, July 10, and Thursday, July 13.

Along with up to 80 percent off of tech and home goods, you can also get a 1 year membership to Walmart+ for just $49. 

Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more

How did we choose these Walmart deals?

While combing through early Walmart+ Week deals, I kept these criteria in mind:

  • Discount: I made sure that each product featured on this list has been marked down by at least 15% to give you the best value. I've also included a few products that have been marked down by 50% or more.
  • Brand reputability: For each product I chose to feature in this list, I've ensured that they were from reputable brands like Samsung, Apple, and Lenovo for better customer service after purchase as well as product quality.
  • Shipping: Walmart's website operates in a similar way to Amazon; along with products sold and shipped by Walmart itself, you can also find third-party sellers. I've vetted all third-party vendors for products on this list that aren't available for in-store pick-up or isn't sold and shipped by Walmart.

What is the best gaming PC?

My pick for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and 2TB HDD. It also features a liquid cooling system to help keep delicate components at optimal temperatures.

