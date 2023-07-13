/>
The 21 best Prime Day TV deals still available

Prime Day might be over, but you can still save big on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs. Plus, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo are still running their own sales.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu

Amazon's Prime Day sale may be over, but you can still save on brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. TCL and Hisense are also offering big discounts, coupons, and rebates to help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank. You can even get your hands on a couple of OLED TVs for a steep markdown right now.

Also: Best Prime Day deals: Live updates

I've searched through deals on TVs and TV accessories, like projectors and backlights, still available on Amazon right now. I've also included great deals from other retailers like Best Buy and Newegg to help you find the right TV for your budget and home. 

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals still available 

Sony X85K 85-inch

Save $502
sony-85-inch
Sony/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1798
  • Regular price: $2300

The Sony X85K features Dolby Vision for better contrast and richer details as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion. It also is optimized for console gaming with the PlayStation 5.

View now at Amazon

Sony X90K 75-inch

Save $402
A Sony X90K on a blue background
Sony/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1498
  • Regular price: $1900

The Sony X90K comes with a suite of preloaded apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It also has Alexa built-in for hands-free voice controls.

View now at Amazon

Samsung The Frame 55-inch

Save $300
samsung-the-frame
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1198
  • Regular price: $1498

The Frame from Samsung is an art gallery-inspired TV that's designed to look as good when not in use as it is while watching your favorite movies and shows. It features an anti-reflection screen for better visibility as well as an Art Mode for showing off your favorite works or your own photos.

View now at Amazon

Samsung QN90C

Save $350
A Samsung QN90C TV on a yellow background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1248
  • Regular price: $1598

The Samsung QN90C is one of the brands newest flagship models. It supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for virtual surround sound that follows the on-screen action, as well as featuring a Pantone validated screen for exceptional color accuracy. 

View now at Amazon


More TV deals from Amazon


TV deals from Best Buy

TV deals from Newegg

TV deals at B&H Photo

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.

Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

While combing through Amazon Prime Day deals as well as deals from other retailers, I kept these criteria in mind:

  • Discounts and coupons: No matter the retailer, a sale is only as good as the discounts it offers. I've ensured that each TV featured on this list was marked down at least 20% to give you the best value. I've also included TVs that offer extra savings via limited-time coupons and rebates.
  • Screen size: Not all living rooms and home theaters are created equal. So I included a variety of screen sizes for shoppers looking for everything from a smaller secondary screen for their bedroom or a new big-screen model to upgrade their home theater.
  • Brand trust and product quality: Just like living rooms, not all TVs are created equal. While it's tempting to spring for that ultra-cheap, unfamiliar brand, it's more important to opt for a discounted TV from a trusted brand like TCL, Hisense, Sony, or Samsung for better customer support as well as product quality.

What is the best TV?

My pick for the best TV is the Samsung QN90b for its Object Tracking Sound and Dolby Atmos support, which creates audio that follows the on-screen action. It also features an anti-glare coating on the screen for better visibility in bright rooms or overhead lighting. And if you ever feel like the picture quality needs fine-tuning, you can use the Smart Calibration app to tweak color, contrast, and color temperature.

