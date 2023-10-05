'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 12 best early October Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
One of the biggest sales of the year is once again approaching: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, a.k.a. the second Prime Day event of the year, runs Oct. 10-11. If you're looking to pick up some new kitchen appliances, either for your own home or to get a jump start on your holiday shopping list, you'll find several from big brands like Ninja and Zojirushi on sale already, some discounted over 50%.
Also: Best early October Prime Day deals
From air fryer ovens to coffee makers and tea kettles, we will be updating this list frequently with the best kitchen appliance deals we find during October Prime Day. Here are a few standout savings that are available to buy right now.
Best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
Check out the best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals on Amazon right now. This list will be updated as more deals become available.
- Zojirushi BB-PDC20BA Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker: $340 (Save $123)
- Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: $147 (Save $53)
- WantJoin Professional Blender: $74 (Save $26)
- Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer: $20 (Save $20)
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: $24 (Save $16)
- Chefman Electric Tea Kettle: $36 (Save $14)
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
Mix anything from pizza dough to brownie batter with the Hamilton Beach Electric Mixer, which is $30 off its original price. You can choose between seven speeds and save your arm workout for the gym. Best of all, the stainless steal bowl is dishwasher safe, making your cleanup process less of a hassle.
Current Price: $80
Original Price: $160
If you're tired of dealing with plastic baggies for storing meat, seafood, fruits, and veggies, this vacuum sealer machine offers a nice alternative. At 50% off, the machine allows you to store your dry and moist food for just $80 right now. The machine comes with 10 vacuum sealer bags and two accessory ports for sealing jars with wider mouths.
Current Price: $95
Original Price: $200
Make your fresh fruit and vegetable juices at home with Amzchef's slow juicer machine. Extract juices from oranges or even ginger while saving money and also kitchen space. The slow juicer machine is currently over 50% off. It comes in handy at any time of the day and offers a high juice yield. If you're on a health and wellness journey, this could be a great option for you.
Current Price: $475
Original Price: $800
As the weather gets colder, there's a good chance you won't feel like going out for a coffee run. Save $325 and become a home barista with this espresso maker and latte machine. The machine includes a coffee bean grinder and steam wand, so you can enjoy freshly ground coffee without leaving your house.
Current Price: $170
Original Price: $570
Air fryer ovens make cooking fun and easy, and Whall's is currently $400 off. Whether you want to reheat your takeout pizza or roast a chicken, Whall's air fryer oven has you covered. It even has 11 preset options if you want to make fries, shrimp, fish, or even pizza. In terms of capacity, the air fryer oven can fit a seven-pound chicken, 12-inch pizza, or six slices of toast.
Current Price: $70
Original Price: $100
With an eight-quart capacity, this Crock-Pot can serve at least 10 people. It has a cook time that lasts up to 20 hours, which you can keep track of with its digital timer. If a friend or family member is running late, no need to worry -- the Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food at the right temperature.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals?
We chose these Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances based on the brand, the discounted price, how much each item is discounted, and looking at product reviews (both good and bad).
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
Top deals by category
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: