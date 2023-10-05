/>
The 12 best early October Prime Day kitchen appliance deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is just around the corner, but you can already find some great deals on kitchen appliances from Ninja, Zojirushi, Hamilton Beach, and more.
Written by Min Shin, Associate Editor on
One of the biggest sales of the year is once again approaching: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, a.k.a. the second Prime Day event of the year, runs Oct. 10-11. If you're looking to pick up some new kitchen appliances, either for your own home or to get a jump start on your holiday shopping list, you'll find several from big brands like Ninja and Zojirushi on sale already, some discounted over 50%. 

Also: Best early October Prime Day deals

From air fryer ovens to coffee makers and tea kettles, we will be updating this list frequently with the best kitchen appliance deals we find during October Prime Day. Here are a few standout savings that are available to buy right now. 

Best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals

Check out the best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals on Amazon right now. This list will be updated as more deals become available. 

Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer

Save $30
Hamilton Beach Electric Mixer on green background
Hamilton/ZDNET
  • Current price: $70
  • Original price: $100

Mix anything from pizza dough to brownie batter with the Hamilton Beach Electric Mixer, which is $30 off its original price. You can choose between seven speeds and save your arm workout for the gym. Best of all, the stainless steal bowl is dishwasher safe, making your cleanup process less of a hassle. 

View now at Amazon

VSDK Vacuum Sealer Machine

Save $80
Vacuum Sealer Machine on blue background
Vsdk/ZDNET

  • Current Price: $80

  • Original Price: $160

If you're tired of dealing with plastic baggies for storing meat, seafood, fruits, and veggies, this vacuum sealer machine offers a nice alternative. At 50% off, the machine allows you to store your dry and moist food for just $80 right now. The machine comes with 10 vacuum sealer bags and two accessory ports for sealing jars with wider mouths. 

View now at Amazon

Amzchef Slow Juicer Machine

Save $105
Amzchef Slow Juicer Machine on yellow background
Amzchef/ZDNET

  • Current Price: $95

  • Original Price: $200

Make your fresh fruit and vegetable juices at home with Amzchef's slow juicer machine. Extract juices from oranges or even ginger while saving money and also kitchen space. The slow juicer machine is currently over 50% off. It comes in handy at any time of the day and offers a high juice yield. If you're on a health and wellness journey, this could be a great option for you. 

View now at Amazon

Gevi 20Bar Semi Automatic Espresso Machine

Save $325
Gevi 20Bar Semi Automatic Espresso Machine
Gevi/ZDNET

  • Current Price: $475

  • Original Price: $800

As the weather gets colder, there's a good chance you won't feel like going out for a coffee run. Save $325 and become a home barista with this espresso maker and latte machine. The machine includes a coffee bean grinder and steam wand, so you can enjoy freshly ground coffee without leaving your house. 

View now at Amazon

Whall Air Fryer Oven

Save $400
Whall Air Fryer Oven on green background
Whall/ZDNET

  • Current Price: $170

  • Original Price: $570

Air fryer ovens make cooking fun and easy, and Whall's is currently $400 off. Whether you want to reheat your takeout pizza or roast a chicken, Whall's air fryer oven has you covered. It even has 11 preset options if you want to make fries, shrimp, fish, or even pizza. In terms of capacity, the air fryer oven can fit a seven-pound chicken, 12-inch pizza, or six slices of toast. 

View now at Amazon

Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Save $30
Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker on blue background
Crock-Pot/ZDNET

  • Current Price: $70

  • Original Price: $100

With an eight-quart capacity, this Crock-Pot can serve at least 10 people. It has a cook time that lasts up to 20 hours, which you can keep track of with its digital timer. If a friend or family member is running late, no need to worry -- the Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food at the right temperature. 

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals?

We chose these Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances based on the brand, the discounted price, how much each item is discounted, and looking at product reviews (both good and bad). 

