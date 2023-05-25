/>
Best Memorial Day lawn care deals: Up to $1,000 off on lawn mowers, trimmers, and more

Memorial Day is a great time to take advantage of deals on lawn care tools. Lowe's, Home Depot, Amazon, and more retailers are offering everything you need to make your lawn look its best.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu
A Husqvarna robot lawn mower cutting grass while a person tends to a flower bed in the background
Husqvarna/ZDNET

With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, now is the time to take advantage of great deals on a wide array of lawn care tools and equipment. Stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Tractor Supply are offering discounts on everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to log splitters and portable generators to help your lawn look its best all season long. You'll want to act fast if you want the best deals though, as many sales end Monday.

The best lawn care deals

An Ego Power+ Z6 electric zero-turn mower on a grey background

BEST PRICE

Ego Power+ Z6 42-inch electric mower - Save $1,000

This all-electric lawn mower features exceptional maneuverability thanks to its zero-turn design and twin-stick steering. On a full charge, you can mow up to 2 acres while the motor gives you the equivalent power of a 22HP gas engine.

View at Lowes
A Power King 42-ton log splitter on a grey background

BEST PRICE

Power King 42-ton kinetic log splitter - Save $750

This piece of equipment will make quick work of any downed trees or wood piles you have in your yard. It features a 3-second cycle time, a 21-inch maximum splitting length, and a 7HP Kohler engine.

View at The Home Depot
A Husqvarna Automower 430XH robot mower on a grey background

BEST PRICE

Husqvarna Automower 430XH - Save $500

The 430XH is a high-end robot mower from Husqvarna, featuring GPS tracking and a built-in alarm system to help deter would-be thieves. On a full charge, it can run for up to 145 minutes and mow up to 1 acre while a water-resistant body protects delicate components from the elements.

View at Lowes
Husqvarna Automower 430X in the yard.

BEST PRICE

Husqvarna Automower 430X - Save $500

The Husqvarna Automower 430X made our list of the best robot mowers, and features built-in alarms and GPS tracking in case of theft as well as a tilt sensor to alert you if the mower gets stuck on an incline or tipped over. It also charges in about 50 minutes, meaning it will spend more time maintaining your lawn than docked in its home base.

View at Tractor Supply Co.
An EcoFlow smart generator on a grey background

BEST PRICE

EcoFlow Smart Generator 1800W - Save $500

This portable generator from EcoFlow uses either liquid propane or gasoline for fuel, giving you more options to restore power in emergencies or while camping. It offers a peak output of 1800W and a 12.5-hour run time when used with liquid propane.

View at The Home Depot

More lawn care deals

What are the best lawn care tools??

To properly care for your lawn, you'll need a variety of tools at your disposal, including: lawn mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even generators or portable power stations. Thankfully, ZDNET has researched and tested a variety of outdoor power equipment to help you find the best fit for your needs.

