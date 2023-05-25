'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, now is the time to take advantage of great deals on a wide array of lawn care tools and equipment. Stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Tractor Supply are offering discounts on everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to log splitters and portable generators to help your lawn look its best all season long. You'll want to act fast if you want the best deals though, as many sales end Monday.
This all-electric lawn mower features exceptional maneuverability thanks to its zero-turn design and twin-stick steering. On a full charge, you can mow up to 2 acres while the motor gives you the equivalent power of a 22HP gas engine.
This piece of equipment will make quick work of any downed trees or wood piles you have in your yard. It features a 3-second cycle time, a 21-inch maximum splitting length, and a 7HP Kohler engine.
The 430XH is a high-end robot mower from Husqvarna, featuring GPS tracking and a built-in alarm system to help deter would-be thieves. On a full charge, it can run for up to 145 minutes and mow up to 1 acre while a water-resistant body protects delicate components from the elements.
The Husqvarna Automower 430X made our list of the best robot mowers, and features built-in alarms and GPS tracking in case of theft as well as a tilt sensor to alert you if the mower gets stuck on an incline or tipped over. It also charges in about 50 minutes, meaning it will spend more time maintaining your lawn than docked in its home base.
This portable generator from EcoFlow uses either liquid propane or gasoline for fuel, giving you more options to restore power in emergencies or while camping. It offers a peak output of 1800W and a 12.5-hour run time when used with liquid propane.
To properly care for your lawn, you'll need a variety of tools at your disposal, including: lawn mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even generators or portable power stations. Thankfully, ZDNET has researched and tested a variety of outdoor power equipment to help you find the best fit for your needs.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category: