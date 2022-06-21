/>
The best early Prime Day deals on small kitchen appliances: On-sale cooking essentials

What is the best early Prime Day small kitchen appliance deal on Amazon? Our pick is the GE convection toaster oven at $50 off. We've rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals on all things for your kitchen.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

One of the biggest sales of the year is coming up soon: Amazon Prime Day. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale July 12 and 13, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the big day. 

There are steep discounts on small kitchen appliances -- from convection ovens to coffee makers to food processors. We will be updating this list frequently with the best early small kitchen appliance deals ahead of Prime Day, but here are a few standout deals to check out now. 

GE Convection Toaster Oven

Save $50
Convection oven open on a kitchen counter with food in tray
GE
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $149

The GE Convection Toaster Oven is our pick for the best early Prime Day small kitchen appliance deal because it's just under $100 and can cook so many different things. This toaster oven has seven cooking modes, making it a versatile appliance to add to your kitchen. It can bake, broil, bagel, pizza, roast, and keep warm. The oven's capacity is also impressive, and it can fit six bagel halves, roast an 8 lb. chicken, or bake a 12-inch pizza. A crumb tray makes it easy to clean up after making an easy meal. 

View now at Amazon

Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Save $70
White drip coffee maker on a kitchen counter with cups of coffee next to it
Cafe Specialty
  • Current Price: $259
  • Original Price: $329

One kitchen appliance deal that's already available is $70 off the Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker. It comes in three different colors, including a stylist matte white. This drip coffee maker connects with your smartphone using the free SmartHQ app so that you to control the strength, size and temperature of your brew from your phone. You can also schedule up to 10 cups of brew in advance. 

View now at Amazon

GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer

Save $100
Stainless steel mixer on a counter next to cookies and chocolate chips
GE
  • Current Price: $199
  • Original Price: $299

What is usually an expensive kitchen appliance, this mixer is now just under $200 and is $100, making it the perfect time to add to your kitchen. Its 350-watt motor handles larger batches and its seven speed settings mean you can choose the best speed for whatever you're baking. An included 5.3-quart stainless steel bowl can hold up to nine batches of cookie dough at once. 

View now at Amazon

GE Food Processor

Save $60
Food processor on a kitchen counter with chickpeas in it
GE
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $159

This powerful 550-watt food processor will come in handy when you have to shred chicken, ground chickpeas for hummus, finely grind nuts, shred cheese, and more. It hold up to 12 cups and has three processing speeds—including a pulse mode. The processor also has suction-cupped feet so that it will stick to the counter even when powerfully mixing the toughest food.

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on small kitchen appliances?

We chose the GE Convection Toaster Oven as the best small kitchen appliance deal since it can cook a variety of meals seven different ways. It's also discounted at $50 off, meaning you save big on this essential appliance. 

How did we choose these early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on small kitchen appliances?

We chose these early Prime Day deals on small kitchen appliances based on the brand, the discounted price, how much each item is discounted, and looking at product reviews (both good and bad). 

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 12th and 13th. The 48 hour event will begin at 3am EDT on the 12th.

How do you find great deals on Amazon?

One way to find deals on products on Amazon is by first going to the category you are interested in, like small kitchen appliances. Then, on the left-hand side of the category page, scroll down and you'll find "Deals" with a "Today's Deals" box underneath it. Check that box and see the available deals!

What else is on sale at Amazon during Prime Day 2022?

There seems to be an unlimited amount of sales during Amazon Prime Day. To find other deals, visit ZDNet's Prime Day 2022 hub. We've also broken out some deals by category, below:

Finally, we're rounding up all the best Prime Day 2022 deals here:

Are there other early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on small kitchen appliances worth considering?

While the above deals are some of the best discounted small kitchen appliances on Amazon, there are other deals in this category that are worth checking out ahead of Prime Day. 

Etekcity Food Scale (Save $2)

 $16.98 at Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo (Save $16)

 $113.99 at Amazon

Gevi Espresso Machine (Save $25)

 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

