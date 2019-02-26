Best of MWC 2019: Cool tech you can buy or pre-order this year

1 of 19
1 of 19

Between all the 5G devices and foldable phones, it might seem like nearly everything announced at MWC 2019 is too futuristic to purchase soon. In reality, many of these new gadgets are already available to pre-order or will launch later this year. Here's the best tech we've spotted on the show floor that's releasing in 2019.

Read More Read Less

1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card

See it now: 1TB Extreme microSD at SanDisk

Release date: April 2019

This new 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card is the "world's fastest flash memory" option, according to Western Digital. It will launch in April for around $450. If that's too much for you, a 512GB version is also launching for $200. There's even last year's 400GB model, which is still for sale. It's currently reduced from $250 to $110 on Amazon.

Also: Western Digital debuts world's fastest 1TB microSD

Related stories:

Disclosure: ZDNet earns commissions from some of the products featured in this gallery.

Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro

1 of 19

Related Topics:

Innovation E-Commerce CXO Digital Transformation Tech Industry Smart Cities

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2