Best of MWC 2019: Cool tech you can buy or pre-order this year

See it now: 1TB Extreme microSD at SanDisk

Release date: April 2019

This new 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card is the "world's fastest flash memory" option, according to Western Digital. It will launch in April for around $450. If that's too much for you, a 512GB version is also launching for $200. There's even last year's 400GB model, which is still for sale. It's currently reduced from $250 to $110 on Amazon.

Also: Western Digital debuts world's fastest 1TB microSD

