Best of MWC 2019: Cool tech you can buy or pre-order this year

Samsung gave its foldable phone an official name and revealed when you can buy it. (Warning: It isn't cheap.)
See it now: 1TB Extreme microSD at SanDisk
Release date: April 2019
This new 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card is the "world's fastest flash memory" option, according to Western Digital. It will launch in April for around $450. If that's too much for you, a 512GB version is also launching for $200. There's even last year's 400GB model, which is still for sale. It's currently reduced from $250 to $110 on Amazon.
Also: Western Digital debuts world's fastest 1TB microSD
Photo by: SanDisk
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Red Edition KEY2 at Blackberry
Release date: Pre-orders now open in Europe
Eight months after launch, BlackBerry is updating the KEY2 with a new, red-hot color: the Red Edition. This is similar to (but yet different from) the red "Atomic" color that Blackberry gave the KEY2 LE. If it interests you, it'll launch for $749 across the world, with availability in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. It's available to pre-order now in Europe.
Also: BlackBerry hits pause on annual phone upgrade trend CNET
Photo by: Blackberry
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: HoloLens 2 at Microsoft
Release date: Pre-orders now open
Microsoft's HoloLens 2 is a successor to the first-generation HoloLens. It has a wider viewable area in comparison to original, as well as a more comfortable fit. It also improves eye tracking and hand tracking. HoloLens 2 will initially be available in the US, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and elsewhere. It is available for pre-order now for $3,500. Bundles including Dynamic's 365 Remote Assist start at $125 per month.
Also: Microsoft's HoloLens 2: Why it's really all about the cloud
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: HTC 5G Hub at HTC
Release date: Spring 2019
HTC's new mobile smart hub utilizes a 5G network to provide superfast broadband in the home or when traveling. It's basically a hotspot that runs Android and packs a 5-inch display. And it will be available sometime this spring, though a firm date and pricing has yet to be revealed.
Also: HTC jumps into 5G at MWC 2019 -- but with a hotspot CNET
Photo by: HTC
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Huawei Mate X at Huawei
Release date: Sometime in the middle of 2019
Huawei's Mate X is best suited to one-handed use and packs an 8-inch foldable screen, three cameras, 5G connectivity, and a 4,500mAh battery. Its release date is "from the middle of 2019," depending on the "network deployment status of operators." It will start at $2,600 (or €2,299) per unit, and that price will get you 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Also: Foldable Mate X 5G is worth the €2299 price tag
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: LG G8 ThinQ at LG
Release date: Sometime in 2019 (likely around May)
LG's latest flagship is the G8 ThinQ. It's not a total design overhaul, but new sensors on the front camera offer a whole new way to interact with the phone. For instance, you can unlock the phone by scanning the veins in your hand. We don't yet know pricing or a release date, but we know it will launch this year. For comparison, last year's model launched in May.
Also: LG G8 can unlock by scanning veins in your hand CNET
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: LG V50 at LG
Release date: Sometime in 2019 (likely in June)
LG also unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone. It's a 5G-enabled device. Other features include a three-camera array on the back and a dual-screen attachment accessory (which unfortunately isn't coming to the US). Still, the LG V50 will launch in the US this year, likely before June 2019. All we know, officially, is it will be available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile, and AT&T in the US sometime later in the year.
Also: LG unveils 5G smartphone V50 ThinQ
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: MateBook X Pro at Huawei
Release date: Sometime in 2019
This new MateBook X Pro laptop adds a new processor, graphics, and Bluetooth hardware, plus special tricks if you own a Huawei phone. It will be available in several markets later this year, with pricing and availability details to be announced at a later date.
Also: Huawei highlights new Nvidia MX250 graphics in laptops CNET
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Nubia
Release date: Sometime in 2019
The Nubia Alpha is being described as a wearable phone with a flexible display. It features a 4-inch, wrap-around screen. There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but we do know Alpha is also introducing a pair of Nubia Pods earbuds alongside the Alpha sometime this year.
Also: Nubia Alpha is a phone that you wear on your wrist CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Nokia 210 at HMD
Release date: March 2019
Nokia introduced a handful of phones at MWC 2019, but the Nokia 210 caught our eye most because of its classic, old-school design. This is a super-cheap feature phone priced at $35, with availability beginning in March. Another cool thing about it is it offers access to an app store, so you can get wallpapers, ringtones, and, of course, games like Snake.
Also: MWC 2019: HMD unveils five Nokia phones including Nokia 9
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Nokia 9 at HMD
Release date: Sometime in 2019
The Nokia 9 PureView is HMD Global's newest flagship phone. HMD said this phone is a "limited edition," being offered in a limited run. But it should be coming to the US this year for $699. It doesn't fold or have 5G, but is it unique because it's the first phone to have five rear cameras.
Also: Also: MWC 2019: HMD unveils five Nokia phones including Nokia 9
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Galaxy S10 at Samsung | Galaxy S10 deals at Samsung
Release date: Pre-orders now open
Technically announced right before MWC, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus. The latter two feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch AMOLED screens, respectively, with a hole-punch notch called the Infinity-O display and a fingerprint reader built into the display. As for the Galaxy S10E, its basically Samsung's answer to Apple's iPhone XR. All three are available to pre-order now, at different price points. Hit up the link below for more information about how much they cost and how to buy them.
Also: Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus: How to pre-order
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Galaxy S10 5G at Samsung | Galaxy S10 deals at Samsung
Release date: Q2 2019
The Galaxy S10 5G has a 6.7-inch screen and works on high-speed 5G mobile networks, which will start lighting up in the US this year. This 5G model will be available exclusively from "Q2 2019" on Verizon first, but T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint are expected to sell it later this year, too.
Also: Galaxy S10: Which model should you buy?
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Galaxy Fold at Samsung | Galaxy S10 deals at Samsung
Release date: April 26, 2019
The Galaxy Fold also debuted right before MWC, but it's had a huge impact on the show, with everyone talking about it. It is made up of two screens (a 4.6-inch one on the outside and a 7.3-inch inside display), and it has six cameras. The Galaxy Fold will sell with AT&T and T-Mobile starting April 26 for $1,980. Pre-orders are not yet open.
Also: Here's our best look at Samsung's Galaxy Fold yet
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Xperia 1 at Sony
Release date: Sometime in 2019
Sony announced a few different phones at MWC, but the Xperia 1 is the flagship. It notably has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. So, it's real tall and has a triple-rear camera to boot. It'll launch sometime this year, but pricing and availability details have not been revealed.
Also: Sony's new Xperia 1 flagship phone needed to be so much more
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: V15 Pro at Vivo
Release date: Sometime in 2019
Vivo is back with another pop-up camera device. This time, it has the V15 Pro, which not only brings a 32-megapixel selfie camera that pops up but also a notchless 6.4-inch OLED display and a fingerprint reader built into the display. The V15 Pro will launch in India and other markets first, with pricing to be announced by region. It starts at Rs 28,990 (about $400).
Also: Vivo's new V15 Pro is a mixed bag of mostly good tricks CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Mi 9 at Xiaomi
Release date: Feb. 25, 2019
Ahead of MWC, Xiaomi launched its latest flagship, the Mi 9. It has a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto for 2x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle one. Pre-orders kick off Feb. 25 in China for about $446.
Also: Xiaomi's new Mi 9 flagship: Three rear cameras
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: Mi Mix 3 5G phone
Release date: May 2019
Xiaomi as=lso revealed its first 5G phone, the Mi Mix 3 5G. The phone is a variant of the recently released Mi Mix 3. It will launch in May 2019 and cost about 599 euros, which converts to about $679.
Also: MWC 2019: Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 3 5G as its first 5G phone
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
See it now: ZTE
Release date: First half of 2019
And, finally, we have another 5G-capable phone -- this time from ZTE. It has a Snapdragon 855 processor, an in-screen fingerprint reader, a triple-rear camera, and 20-megapixel selfie camera. ZTE promised a European launch sometime in the "first half of 2019" for a yet-to-be-disclosed price.
Also: MWC 2019: ZTE announces Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
