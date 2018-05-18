The perfect phone: 13 features I've dreamed of

Android and iOS are really the only mobile operating systems that matter in today's market. Each one has its fair share of pros and cons.

My dream phone would be a mixture of the two operating systems. For starters, I would want the security and privacy aspect of iOS blended together with the flexibility of Android.

In other words, I want to be able to pick my default email app, arrange app icons wherever I want, better notification management, along with the peace of mind in knowing that my phone will receive timely updates.