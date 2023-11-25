'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 28 best Black Friday HP deals you can get now
The countdown to the holidays has begun, and you might already have a list of purchases you want to make. Even though Black Friday has ended, you can still score lingering deals on your favorite tech brands, like HP, as Cyber week heads towards Cyber Monday.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
From laptops to printers, and everything in between, now is your chance to choose from the top HP deals of the season. Save on these products now so that you can use them in the long run.
Best Black Friday 2023 HP deals
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop -- Intel Core i5-12450H: $640 (save $160 at Best Buy)
- HP 17 Laptop PC: $390 (save $90 at Amazon)
- HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation: $930 (save $420 at Amazon)
- HP ZBook Studio: $1,580 (save $920 at Amazon)
- HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One: $230 (save $115 at HP)
- HP Laptop 14t-ee000: $380 (save $370 at HP)
- Omen Laptop 17t-ck200 17.3-inch: $1,000 (save $700 at HP)
- HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer: $529 (save $170 at HP)
- Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 16t-s000, 16.1-inch: $700 (save $500 at HP)
- HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300, 15.6-inch: $400 (save $510 at HP)
- HP Chromebook x360 14a-ca0040nr, 14-inch: $250 (save $110 at HP)
- HP Chromebook 14 Laptop: $208 (save $82 at Amazon)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop -- AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS: $450 (save $350 at Best Buy)
- HP M32f FHD Monitor: $190 (save $120 at HP)
- HP USB-C Dock G5: $150 (save $80 at HP)
- HP Envy Inspire 7955e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer: $160 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC Carbon Black Earbuds: $300 (save $36 at HP)
- New Slim HP 65W USB-C Charger: $19 (save $11 at Amazon)
- HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone: $110 (save $50 at HP)
- HP 230 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo: $15 (save $10 at HP)
- HP Z3700 Dual Black Mouse: $20 (save $10 at HP)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $51 (save $49 at HP)
- HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam: $100 (save $120)
- Current price: $1,357
- Original price: $1,900
The HP Envy Gaming Desktop Bundle has 16GB of RAM, a 12th-gen Core i9 processor, and an RTX 3070 GPU. It's got plenty of ports to connect your devices and transfer your files wirelessly.
If you're looking to make a sustainable purchase, the HP Envy Desktop PC is made from materials such as ocean-bound plastic and water-based paint.
- Current price: $900
- Original price: $1,600
The Omen Gaming Laptop 16t-wf000 16.1-inch is a great option if you want to save big on a gaming laptop this year, as it's currently $600 off on HP.
It also supports fast charging, so your laptop will charge to about 50% in 30 minutes. The screen offers high resolution and the laptop is powered by a modern Nvidia graphics card, a nice combination for gamers.
- Current price: $230
- Original price: $345
The HP Smart Tank 6001 allows you to print, copy, and scan in color. You can use mobile or wireless printing on this printer as well.
The printer prints 7 pages per minute in color ink or 12 pages per minute in black ink, so you'll have your documents ready in no time. If your entire family is looking for a new printer, this is a great option.
- Current price: $390
- Original price: $500
The HP U32 4K HDR Monitor comes with an always-on low blue light filter and stand adjustability to protect your eyes while you work with your monitor. You can swivel the monitor to your desired position and adjust the height so that it suits your needs.
With a USB-C cable, your setup process will be further simplified, as you won't have to worry about a jumble of cables getting in the way of your workspace.
- Current price: $650
- Original price: $1,050
The HP Envy 2-in-1 is suited for your daily needs, whether that be at work, school, or for entertainment.
If you're a gamer, this laptop is a budget-friendly option. With 16GB, the laptop can also handle demanding applications while delivering professional-level performance.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 24. Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, which is on Nov. 23. Thanksgiving always takes place on the fourth Thursday of November.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best HP product?
ZDNET's best HP product is the HP Envy Desktop Gaming Bundle. Its powerful and speedy processor as well as its numerous ports and clear visuals allow for ease of use. In addition, the HP Palette helps you find your photos quickly.
The HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen Laptop is currently 38% off on Best Buy, so you can save $400.
