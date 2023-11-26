/>
The 18 best Cyber Monday 2023 Chromebook deals

Here's where you can find the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals from HP, Asus, Acer, and more.
Written by Artie Beaty, Contributing Writer

The Chromebook was introduced a little over a decade ago, and while it's become the laptop of choice for schools, it's also carved out a niche as an affordable, functional laptop for work and your typical browsing and streaming. Chromebooks run on a streamlined operating system that not only makes for fast performance, but also makes things easy to use. 

If you're looking for a fast, reliable, user-friendly laptop, you're in luck: There are still tons of Cyber Monday Chromebook sales available. Here's a look at the very best Cyber Monday Chromebook sales still live, which can save you up to $320 on these already-affordable devices. 

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals

HP Chromebook 14

Save $82
untitled-design-1.png
HP/ZDNET
  • Current price: $208
  • Original price: $290

At just over 3 pounds, this incredibly light and thin Chromebook is perfect for users on the go. It has an all-day battery life to take you from work or school to home and a micro-edge, anti-glare screen perfect for all your streaming and entertainment. With 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, you'll have fast performance for whatever your day brings.

View now at Amazon

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

Save $170
Lenovo-Slim-3.png
  • Current price: $149
  • Original price: $319

If you're looking for a laptop that balances work or school and play, the Slim 3 Chromebook from Lenovo is a fantastic choice. The batter life is over 13 hours, it has a built-in media reader for photo transfer, and its 64 GBs of RAM is enough storage for most cases. At less than 3 pounds, this is a very lightweight machine, making it perfect for portability.

View now at Best Buy

Asus CX1 Chromebook

Save $21
untitled-design-3.png
  • Current price: $209
  • Original price: $230

The CX1 Chromebook from Asus is pretty standard on most of its specs, but it has 64 gigabytes of storage, more than normal for these devices. The battery life is designed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and is built to military standards for top-notch toughness. The 180° lay-flat hinge lets you lay it completely flat on a table to share, and it's very lightweight, meaning it's easy to carry wherever you need it.

View now at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 315

Save $160
untitled-design-4.png
  • Current price: $139
  • Original price: $299

If you're looking for a basic Chromebook that's good for light use, this is a fantastic option. The 4 GBs of RAM and 64 GB of storage are good for casual gaming, entertainment, and most online tasks. With a 10 hour battery life, this Chromebook will last most of the day, and a lightning quick boot time means you'll get started as soon as possible.

View now at Best Buy

HP Chromebook X360

Save $22
untitled-design-5.png
  • Current price: $253
  • Original price: $275

The X360 Chromebook from HP is unique in that, as the name implies, it has a 360-degree hinge that lets you spin it to any orientation. It has a 13 hour battery life, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, meaning it can handle most basic tasks. If you're looking for a versatile Chromebook that's good for entertainment, work, and school, make this your pick. 

View now at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving. Given that Thanksgiving 2023 falls on Thursday, November 23, Cyber Monday 2023 will fall on November 26. 

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best Chromebook?

In our roundup of the best Chromebook laptops, the HP Dragonfly Pro took the top spot. While it's on the more expensive end compared to other Chromebook, it packs enough features, performance, and storage space to warrant the price. With fantastic battery life and a bright touchscreen on top of all that, it's easily the top Chromebook you can buy.

