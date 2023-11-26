'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 24 best early Cyber Monday headphones deals
Buying a pair of headphones can be a pricey investment, especially if you want a pair with advanced ANC technology, long battery life, and a premium design. And with so many top-performing options to choose from, choosing the best headphones for you can be a challenge. Thankfully, after Black Friday and into Cyber Monday we're seeing big discounts on our favorite pairs of headphones, from brands like Sony, Apple, and more.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals
If you're searching for a fresh pair of headphones for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you don't need to break the bank, or waste any more time scouring for a deal. While the latest and greatest headphones can fall within the $250 to $400 range, fortunately, you can find some of them on sale right now, ahead of Cyber Monday. From brands like Beats and Apple to Sennheiser and Sony, we found all the best headphone deals from a multitude of retailers. Here are some of the best lingering early Cyber Monday headphone deals you can shop.
Best Cyber Monday headphones deals still available
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $100 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) wireless earbuds for $169 (currently out of stock)
- Apple AirPods Max for $450 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds for $199 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds for $150 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- 1MORE SonoFlow wireless headphones for $64 (save $36 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $160 (save $70 at Amazon)
- JBL Vibe Beam wireless earbuds for $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Buds for $90 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Jabra Elite 4 wireless earbuds for $60 (save $40 at Best Buy)
- Monoprice BT-600ANC wireless headphones for $60 (save $40 at Monoprice)
- Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds for $128 (save $72 at Amazon)
- AirPods (2nd generation) wireless earbuds for $80 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds for $248 (save $52 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
- Current price: $260
- Original price: $380
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones offer impeccable sound quality, making them the perfect headphones for those with trained ears. In fact, their top-performing sound quality earned them the title of best sound quality for over-ear headphones in our latest headphone buying guide. Additionally, the Momentum 4's 60-hour battery life is a great feature. These headphones are rarely on sale, so be sure to snag them soon.
As a bonus, if you're okay with straying from traditional Black and White colorways, you can find the Momentum 4 headphones for deeper discounts depending on their color.
The Momentum 4 in the color Denim are $250 at Best Buy, and the special edition Black and Copper is $250 at Amazon.
Review: Sennheiser Momentum 4
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $300
Bose's latest wireless earbuds deliver superb sound, top-tier noise-canceling, and all-day comfort thanks to its unique bud shape. These new earbuds set themselves apart from last year's QuietComfort II earbuds with Bose's take on spatial audio -- Immersive Audio.
For just $50 more, you can skip last year's Bose earbuds and take your listening to the next level. Bose just released these earbuds in September, so take advantage of this Cyber Monday sale.
Review: Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $150
The Sony WH-CH720N wireless over-ear headphones are a great alternative to headphones in the $400-$500 price range. The WH-CH720N have great sound quality and noise-canceling, and their lightweight build offers all-day comfort. If you want to gift a loved one a great pair of headphones without spending too much money, these are for you.
Review: Sony WH-CH720N
- Current price: $184
- Original price: $230
Skullcandy's Crusher ANC 2 headphones are great for bass heads. Their patented Crusher Bass technology delivers bass you can both hear and feel, making them the perfect gift for someone who loves to watch intense movies with headphones.
Right now, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 are the lowest price at Amazon for $184.
Review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $329
The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer all-day comfort, great sound quality, and impressive noise-canceling. These headphones are perfect for people who want a reliable pair of headphones they can wear on their commute, at their desk, or when having a jam session at home.
These headphones are rarely on sale, so be sure to take advantage of this deal.
Review: Bose QuietComfort 45
- Current price: $169
- Original price: $249
Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the perfect earbuds for Apple users. With seamless connection to all your Apple devices, spatial audio, active noise-canceling, and an IP54 rating, the AirPods Pro 2 have it all. If you don't have Apple devices, you won't get the most out of these earbuds. However, for Apple users, this is a deal you can't miss.
Right now, the AirPods Pro 2 are the cheapest at Amazon and Best Buy.
Review: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
- Current price: $170
- Original price: $350
The Beats Studio Pro headphones are the latest release from Beats, and their unique cooperation with both iOS and Android operating systems makes them perfect for people with mixed-device ecosystems. They're usually $350, but ahead of Cyber Monday, you can find them for $200.
Review: Beats Studio Pro
- Current price: $379
- Original price: $429
Bose's most recent flagship headphones release is $50 off for Cyber Monday, just months after their release. These headphones offer industry-leading noise-canceling and superior comfort and are the best-sounding headphones Bose has ever released.
If you're looking for a pair of premium headphones you can wear for any occasion, you'll want the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.
Review: Bose QuietComfort Ultra
- Current price: $120
- Original price: $200
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the best premium earbuds for Android users, according to one of ZDNET's experts, Jason Cipriani. The Pixel Buds Pro have a custom 11mm dynamic driver for impeccable sound quality, active noise cancellation, and an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for rigorous exercise.
If you're looking for premium earbuds that can seamlessly connect with your Android device ecosystem, you'll want the Pixel Buds Pro.
Review: Google Pixel Buds Pro
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $550
Apple's AirPods Max are some of the most sought-after headphones out there, but their nearly $600 price tag is a turn-off for some. Ahead of the holidays, you can find them for $480 at select retailers such as Amazon or Best Buy.
Review: AirPods Max
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $200
If you're interested in an alternative to the likes of Sony and Bose, the Edifier WH950NB headphones are for you. They're comfortable with a long battery life, and the sound quality is great for their $180 price tag.
Review: Edifier WH950NB
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27 this year, and many of your favorite retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Cyber Monday technically takes place on Nov. 27, many big retailers run deals throughout the month. Amazon's deals, for example, begin on Nov. 17 through Nov. 27.
What's the best Cyber Monday headphone deal?
If you've been eyeing a pair of headphones all year and see they're on sale this Cyber Monday, you'll want to jump on the deal. Some of ZDNET's favorite headphones, like the AirPods Max and the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, are on sale this Cyber Monday, which is rare to see.
But if you're wondering which headphones are offering the best deal, the Beats Studio Pro are the answer. Beats released the Studio Pro earlier this year and gave the Studio lineup upgrades like active noise-canceling, Spatial Audio, and unique integration with both iOS and Android devices.
They're usually $350, and right now, you can get them for $170, which is the lowest price they've been all year.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best headphones to buy on Cyber Monday?
Finding the best headphones for you is a personal decision. Before buying a pair, you should assess your audio needs and what you think you'll use your headphones for. If you typically use headphones while you're stationary, whether you wear them while working, studying, or commuting, consider buying over-ear headphones.
If you want headphones that can keep up with your active or busy on-the-go lifestyle, you may want to buy a pair of true wireless earbuds.
With that said, our best pick for headphones is either the Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones or the Apple AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds.
What are the best Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
