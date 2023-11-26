/>
The best Cyber Monday 2023 iPad deals

You can score great discounts on popular iPad models and accessories during Cyber Monday.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

Black Friday is over, but sales are still in full swing with Cyber Monday sales starting now -- bringing major sales from retailers like AmazonBest BuyWalmart, and more, with substantial discounts on all kinds of products, like Apple's iPads. 

If you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products, including the popular iPad lineup, but there are a few big iPad sales around that are already worth your attention. 

ZDNET has found the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads that are still available. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals.

To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, which is getting live updates.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals 

Best Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on iPad cases 

Apple iPad mini

Save $100
Apple - iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB
Apple
  • Current price: $400
  • Original price: $500

An iPad deal worth considering is for the iPad mini. This 8.3-inch sixth-generation model comes equipped with an A15 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and a Liquid Retina display.

Over at Amazon, you can save $100 on the typical retail price, bringing the cost down to $400

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad, 2022

Save $50
2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Blue (10th Generation)
Apple
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $449

A 2022 version of the Apple iPad is also on sale at Walmart. This iPad comes with a 10.9-inch display, an A14 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity. 

View now at Walmart

Apple iPad Pro

Save $70
Apple 2021 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB
Apple
  • Current price: $829
  • Original price: $899

We've found an iPad Pro on sale with a discount. Available at B&H, you can save $70 on a model equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an M2 processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 256GB SSD storage.

View now at B&H

Apple iPad Air

Save $50
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple
  • Current price: $699
  • Original price: $749

Another deal we've found is for the iPad Air. Available with a discount of $50 at B&H, this 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

View now at B&H

Apple iPad, 9th Generation

Save $80
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple
  • Current price: $249
  • Original price: $329

If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Walmart. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

View now at Walmart

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

