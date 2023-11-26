'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Cyber Monday 2023 monitor deals
Want to replace that sad, slow, and old monitor of yours with a brand new, high-performing one? While Black Friday is over, with Cyber Monday sales starting now it is still a good time to buy one at a highly discounted price.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on monitors from top brands such as Acer, Samsung, Dell, and more -- and plenty of deals are still available.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for your own setup, ZDNET has you covered.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals
Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals on monitors that are available. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey 49-inch QLED G9 curved gaming monitor for $900 (save $600) at B&H
- Alienware 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED curved ultrawide gaming monitor for $800 (save $200) at Best Buy
- Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 Ultra-WQHD monitor for $280 (save $100) at Best Buy
- Dell 32-inch curved QHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $240 (save $110) at Best Buy
- Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 WQHD monitor for $280 (save $100) at Best Buy
- Koorui 27-inch 2K QHD 144Hz curved gaming monitor for $170 (save $90) at Walmart
- Acer Predator XB3 31.5-inch Full HD monitor, refurbished for $450 (save $565) at Target
- Alienware 25-inch 500Hz gaming monitor for $500 (save $330) at Dell
- Dell 32-inch 4K UHD monitor for $248 (save $132) at Dell
- ThinkVision 49-inch ultra-wide monitor for $1529 (save $469) at Lenovo
- Lenovo 15.6-inch portable monitor for $184 (save $46) at Lenovo
- ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor with webcam for $180 (save $130) at Lenovo
- Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. 4K UHD 165Hz for $2000 (save $1000) at Samsung
- Samsung 32-inch M8 UHD HDR monitor with Streaming TV, Slimfit Camera for $400 (save $300) at Amazon
- Z-Edge 24.5-inch gaming monitor for $160 (save $40) at Amazon
- MSI Optix UWQHD 144Hz curved gaming monitor for $245 (save $75) at Amazon
- LG 45-inch Ultragear QHD 1ms 200Hz curved gaming monitor for $600 (save $200) at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday budget monitor deals
- Dell 23.8-inch IPS LED FHD monitor for $90 (save $70) at Best Buy
- Acer 21.5-inch IPS LCD FHD monitor for $70 (save $70) at Best Buy
- LG 24-inch FHD IPS borderless monitor for $80 (save $20) at Office Depot
- HP Pavilion 22cwa 21.5-inch Full HD monitor for $77 (save $58) at Amazon
- Acer Nitro XF3 27-inch Full HD monitor, refurbished for $120 (save $143) at Target
- onn. 24-inch FHD 75hz office monitor for $87 (save $32) at Walmart
- Koorui 24-inch FHD 165Hz gaming monitor for $106 (save $55) at Amazon
- Acer 23.8-inch Full HD monitor, 75Hz for $99 (save $30) at Walmart
- Acer 23.8-inch Nitro KG2 gaming monitor for $100 (save $80) at Acer
- Acer 21.5-inch EK1 Essential monitor for $70 (save $30) at Acer
- Acer 27-inch AOPEN HC5 curved gaming monitor for $140 (save $140) at Acer
- Current price: $900
- Original price: $1500
The Samsung Odyssey monitor range remains a top favorite among ZDNET authors, and for good reason. Popular with gamers, the range offers excellent resolution and response times, as well as flat and curved models.
You can pick up a 49-inch curved model with a $600 discount at B&H. This model offers you a QLED display (5120 x 1440), 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $700
We've also spotted a deal at B&H for a monitor suitable for work and gaming. The Samsung G6 monitor, available with a $300 discount, comes with a 27-inch curved QHD (2560x1440) display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $1000
Another Odyssey model available with a hefty discount is the Neo G7 at Best Buy. This monitor, marketed for gaming usage, is equipped with a 43-inch mini 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display, and also provides a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor is FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $170
If you are looking for a budget-friendly flat display suitable for your home office, Best Buy will give you an $80 discount on an LG monitor. Suitable for rooms and desks with a limited amount of space, this 24-inch monitor is borderless -- making the most of the display space -- and comes with an FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 100Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time.
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $309
With a $130 discount, the 24-inch Lenovo ThinkVision monitor is a steal if you need a suitable monitor for working from home. With an inbuilt webcam thrown in, this monitor offers a Full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and integrated speakers.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
