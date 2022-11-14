'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping.
Because there are still some groans and strains in the supply chain, both big box stores and smaller businesses are offering early deals this year. You can save hundreds of dollars on major staples like TVs or even some top-notch electronics like Samsung devices.
Below, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Check them out. We'll be updating this frequently through the end of Cyber Monday. However, some of these deals might be flash deals, so if you see something that you'd like or that's a perfect gift for a family member, add it to your cart sooner rather than later.
Below are the 10 best Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll find amazing deals separated out by big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Looking for a no-frills chromebook? The Asus Vivobook only weighs 2.31 pounds and still packs an 11.6-inch screen for taking your work on the go. Surf the web with 4GB of RAM and up to 2.8GHz of processing power for when you need it. It also offers a 180-degree hinge for laying the screen flat.
If you're a Walmart+ Member, you can score the latest Apple Smartwatch with $50 savings. It features upgraded workout features and new additions like Crash Detection and a Medications app that can help remind you to take your meds. You'll also get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.
Outdoor cameras can help give you extra peace of mind, whether you're just heading to bed or are heading out for that much-needed vacation. The GE CYNC can give you just that with its 2K video resolution monitoring with night vision and person detection. As an included bonus, you can save the footage locally and via cloud storage.
The Sony A80J is one of the best deals we've seen on a TV with savings of $900. The OLED model features XR Triluminos Pro Color and XR OLED Contrast to bring a beautiful picture to your TV screen. With the integrated Google TV OS, you can easily pull up your favorite shows straight from the home hub -- or use voice commands to do so.
The self-emptying i155220 robot vacuum can last for up to 60 days before you need to empty the bin. With 10 times the power-lifting suction, it uses a 3-stage cleaning system to make sure your floors stay clean using multi-surface rubber brushes. It cleans in neat rows rather than a randomized pathing plan and you can set it to clean while you're out and about so you come home to clean floors.
Looking for a great handy accessory for your iPhone? Having tested this MagLoop myself, it's a super handy accessory for your Apple phone. It uses a comfortable silicone ring that can pop out for an easier grip. The other nice feature about that same ring is it can double as a kickstand to help you shoot that amazing video for TikTok. Plus, it doubles as a bottle opener for when you need to open up a beverage in a pinch.
The Apple TV 4K streaming stick is perfect for those that love the Apple iOS system. In addition to a brilliant 4K picture with automatic upscaling, you'll get the A8 chip to enjoy both gameplay and app experiences like Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music. If you have AirPods, the TV 4K streaming device offers private listening with the earbuds.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen.
The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More combo offers a propeller holder and landing gear extensions. It can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge, and can shoot 4K HD video. It's also incredibly light, weighing less than 150g and folding for extra portability. You can also fly this drone without needing to register it with the government.
This is one of the best deals we've seen on a gaming laptop. For the price point, it offers the RTX 3060 graphics card and 512GB of SSD storage. With a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, it weighs only 4.68 pounds, making it great for traveling and gaming.
The lowest price we've seen on this laptop is $730, but this is still a great deal at 26% off the full price.
This year, Black Friday will fall on Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday will fall on the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be Nov. 28.
