When it comes to fitness trackers, Fitbit is the name most folks are familiar with. Yes, the Apple Watch has excellent fitness tracking features (and I personally use it). But if you're looking for a device that's familiar to many fitness programs and is considerably less expensive than the Apple Watch, the Fitbit is the way to go.
In this roundup, we're spotlighting some great Fitbit deals, along with a few great deals for Amazon's own fitness tracker, the Halo. No matter what your budget or the features you want, we have a fitness tracker that will meet your needs.
This is a slightly older model, but the deal cannot be beat. In some ways, it's years ahead of the competition, with a complete array of health-related tracking features including ECG, skin temperature (we expect this, maybe, in the Apple Watch next September), SpO2, and more.
Plus, it's a very attractive watch, with all the Fitbit fitness tracking features you've come to expect. Not only will your doctor be impressed with the vitals you can track, your trainer will be impressed with how you've stayed on track with your exercise regime.
This device even has a GPS, so whether or not you want to carry your smartphone with you, you can keep track of your route and how many miles you've walked, run, or ridden. When we reviewed it, it exceeded our expectations. You can't do much better than that (except for saving $129 bucks, of course).
No Prime Day roundup of Fitbit fitness trackers would be complete without Amazon's Fitbit clone, the Halo View. Amazon is hawking this normally $79.99 for $44.99. So what's the deal with the Halo View?
The key features, beyond basic fitness tracking, is that the Halo View comes with a 12-month fitness membership program that offers workouts and health guidance. After the 12 months, you can renew for $3.99 per month.
And what would an Amazon fitness tracker be without Alexa. You can connect the Halo View to Alexa and ask her for your health summary, activity score, sleep quality, and more. So, why would you buy this instead of the Fitbit deals we're spotlighting? Three reasons: it's inexpensive, it comes with a value-add workout program, and it talks (albeit limitedly) to Alexa.
While this doesn't have ECG, like the Fitbit Sense, it's available at $20 less. What we quite like about the Versa 3 is the six days of battery life. Once again, we have to look to the Apple Watch and mention that the Apple Watch can make, barely, a day on a charge. This: nearly a week.
It comes equipped with a very clear AMOLED screen with 336x336 pixels, with enough brightness that it can be seen outside in all but the most intense sun. It does come with an always-on option, but using it results in the battery draining much faster. We like the hundreds of watch faces available, as well as quite a nice selection of additional apps.
And, once again, this watch comes with Fitbit's vaunted fitness tracking. If you want to get fit, lose weight, and track your progress, this may well be the watch for you.
This svelt band shares the slim form factor that Fitbit became famous for. Unlike some of the watch-style trackers, this Fitbit is all business. It tracks activity and sleep, along with heart rate. It also includes a built-in GPS.
If you want simplicity, without a lot of fuss, this is the fitness tracker for you. You don't have to dig through a mound of apps, worry about choosing just the right watch face, or try to turn it into your music player. You just track the key aspects of activity in order to get or stay fit.
As with every always-on device, battery life gets eaten up if you allow the display to stay on all the time. If you set the device to turn on the display when you look at it, you'll get just about seven days on a charge. The GPS will also eat into your battery life. But for a lower-cost, easily accessible fitness tracker, these are easy trade-offs to make.
Here's something we don't see all that often: a ZDNet reviewer calling something "nearly perfect." But that's how ZDNet's Jason Cipriani described the under-$100 Fitbit Luxe. Jason says the Luxe is tiny, but even so, the display is readable.
As with all Fitbits, it counts steps, tracks workouts, monitors sleep, and tracks your heart rate. It does not have a GPS, so if you want to track your run's path, you'll need to take your smartphone with you to get an accurate reading.
Even though battery life is advertised at five days, Jason somehow managed to push it to seven during his review. Overall, we really liked the Luxe. The only downside, really, is that the display can be too small for some people to read.
When it comes to fitness, you can't start too early. That's where the Fitbit Ace 3 comes in. It's a fitness tracker designed for kids age 6 and up. Okay, maybe that's just a little too early for a child to start living a quantitative life. That's really something that's up to you, your kids, and the experts. Let's just talk about the device.
The Ace 3 has an animated clock face that should appeal to kids. Of more practical value is the swimproof nature of the device. Your kid can take a swim and the Ace won't miss a beat. It's got eight days of battery life, can manage family challenges (if you decide to equip each kid with an Ace), tracks sleep, and offers kid-friendly motivation prompts.
Just be aware that this is an activity tracker, not a kid tracker. There's no GPS, no location features, no phone. It helps motivate your kid to move more (and, presumably, to sit in front of the Playstation less). But hey, anything that gets kids away from the TV is good, right?
We chose the Fitbit Sense as our best overall deal. At 43% off, it's the deal to beat. Additionally, the Sense is quite a device, with pretty much all the features you could ask for in a fitness tracker. If you're serious about your health, this device can help.
You really can't go wrong buying a Fitbit to accompany you on your fitness quest. ZDNet has reviewed nearly all of the devices we spotlight here, and they've all gotten very high marks. Our biggest selection criteria for this specific list was the deal: each of these is the best deal for the device we've seen in a long time.
Prime Day begins on Tuesday, July 12 and extends to Wednesday July 13. Yes, Prime Day is two days. Go figure. In any case, you'll want to check back here and on Amazon, because the deals are in constant flux and there are new great deals all throughout both days.
