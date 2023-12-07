/>
The 19 best holiday tablet deals: Save on Apple, Samsung, and more

ZDNET found the best holiday tablet deals from popular brands, including tablets for kids.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer

The holiday shopping season is officially here. If you're looking to buy or gift a tablet this year, tablets from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more are heavily discounted right now. 

Also: The best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more

ZDNET scoured retailers and found the best tablet deals so you can check one more thing off your holiday shopping list. 

Best holiday tablet deals

Best holiday kids tablet deals

Apple iPad Air (5th generation)

Save $99
Apple iPad Air (5th generation)
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $600

For $99 off, you can get the 5th-generation iPad Air, which boasts an M1 processor and 5G connectivity. This model also works with the Magic Keyboard and 2nd-generation Apple Pencil. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra

Save $400
samsung-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-3
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
  • Current price: $700
  • Original price: $1,100

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is clearly built for productivity, and Samsung pushes Android to its limits with optimization of its apps and DeX support. Plus, it has a large 14.6-inch screen and comes with the Samsung S Pen.

View now at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Save $100
The Surface Go 3 (left) has a slimmer screen bezel than the first-generation model (right), but is unchanged from the Surface Go 2.
Mary Branscombe/ZDNET
  • Current price: $450
  • Original price: $550

This tablet from Microsoft shines as a portable device thanks to its 10.5-inch display and its weight of only 1.07 pounds. It promises an 11-hour battery life, plus faster internals that provides a better overall experience and performance.

View now at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Save $65
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $85
  • Original price: $150

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is made with littler kids in mind. It comes with a colorful kid-proof case built to withstand 3 to 7-year-olds, since it protects against drops and bumps. The tablet also comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

View now at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Save $60
kindle-scribe-81
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $440
  • Original price: $500

The Kindle Scribe is perhaps the perfect example of part e-reader, part tablet that satisfies your reading and note-taking needs. You can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading, and your notes are automatically organized in one place for every book.

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best tablet?

ZDNET's top pick for the best tablet is the 10th-generation iPad since its lightweight design is perfect for working or streaming movies on the go. Its fairly affordable price tag also makes it a great choice for students who need a mobile work computer. 

