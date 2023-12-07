'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 19 best holiday tablet deals: Save on Apple, Samsung, and more
The holiday shopping season is officially here. If you're looking to buy or gift a tablet this year, tablets from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more are heavily discounted right now.
Also: The best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more
ZDNET scoured retailers and found the best tablet deals so you can check one more thing off your holiday shopping list.
Best holiday tablet deals
- Apple iPad Air (5th gen, 2022 -- latest model): $500 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $700 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $100 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,100 (save $440 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: $600 (save $330 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Go 3: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: $178 (save $32 at Amazon)
- Wacom One Drawing Tablet: $240 (save $160 at Best Buy)
- Geek Squad Certified Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro: $630 (save $170)
Best holiday kids tablet deals
- Onn. 10-inch Kids Tablet: $99 (save $30 at Walmart)
- LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Learning Tablet: $100 (save $19 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: $85 (save $65 at Amazon)
- Contixo 8-inch Tablet: $70 (save $8 at Walmart)
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $600
For $99 off, you can get the 5th-generation iPad Air, which boasts an M1 processor and 5G connectivity. This model also works with the Magic Keyboard and 2nd-generation Apple Pencil.
- Current price: $700
- Original price: $1,100
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is clearly built for productivity, and Samsung pushes Android to its limits with optimization of its apps and DeX support. Plus, it has a large 14.6-inch screen and comes with the Samsung S Pen.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $550
This tablet from Microsoft shines as a portable device thanks to its 10.5-inch display and its weight of only 1.07 pounds. It promises an 11-hour battery life, plus faster internals that provides a better overall experience and performance.
- Current price: $85
- Original price: $150
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is made with littler kids in mind. It comes with a colorful kid-proof case built to withstand 3 to 7-year-olds, since it protects against drops and bumps. The tablet also comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.
- Current price: $440
- Original price: $500
The Kindle Scribe is perhaps the perfect example of part e-reader, part tablet that satisfies your reading and note-taking needs. You can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading, and your notes are automatically organized in one place for every book.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best tablet?
ZDNET's top pick for the best tablet is the 10th-generation iPad since its lightweight design is perfect for working or streaming movies on the go. Its fairly affordable price tag also makes it a great choice for students who need a mobile work computer.
