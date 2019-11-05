Best HP Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following hot on the heels of rivals Lenovo and Dell, HP has seen its Black Friday ad leaked to the world, with deals on a full range of its laptop and desktop PCs. It follows the trend of extending deals into Thanksgiving but adds a wrinkle by taking further discounts off for the first buyers at the appointed doorbuster time.

It's unclear how many buyers can score the lower prices, so make sure to log on promptly to have a chance at additional savings.

Black Friday 2019: Best HP deals

HP 15z laptop for $279.99 ($30 off)

HP's lowest-priced Windows laptop deal for Black Friday, this 15z can be had for just $250 if you can get it immediately at its 9am Thanksgiving doorbuster slot. The budget notebook features an AMD A9-9425 processor, 8GB of memory, a 1TB hard drive, and a 15.6-inch display.

HP 20-c435z All-in-One for $299.99 ($50 off)

Those wanting an all-in-one PC for a bargain price can grab this 20-inch system for under $300 during Black Friday. In addition to the 1,600x900 display, the 20-c435z comes with an AMD A4-9125 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, a terabyte hard drive, and even a DVD-rewritable drive.

HP Chromebook 11-v010nr laptop for $149.99

The cheapest system HP is advertising as part of its Black Friday deals, the 11-v010nr has the basic specs and low price that have made Chromebooks so popular. For web browsing and light productivity, the Celeron N3060 chip, 4 gigs of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, and the 11.6-inch screen should be perfectly adequate, especially for under $150.

HP ProBook 645 G4 laptop for $438.14

s Business buyers can save a ton on this laptop over Black Friday, which sees its base configuration price slashed from over $1,100. Now for under $500, you can get an AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 2300U processor, 4GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, 14-inch display and extra features like a spill-resistant keyboard and SmartCard reader.

HP Envy TE01-0150xt desktop for $449.99

A solid desktop tower choice for under $500, the TE01-0150xt combines an Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and DVD-rewritable drive. Early birds can get it for just $400 if they are the first to buy when the doorbuster flash sale starts at 3pm on Thanksgiving.

HP Envy x360 15t Touch laptop for $649.99

HP's higher-end 2-in-1 gets a lower price for Black Friday even with the inclusion of the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It also features 8GB of RAM with 16GB of Intel Optane memory, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen.

More HP Black Friday 2019 deals

As always, HP has even more deals as part of its Black Friday promotion in addition to the ones highlighted above. Here are several other specials.