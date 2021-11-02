Best HP Black Friday 2021 deals on its laptops, desktops

We've covered enough Black Friday shopping seasons to know to always check retailers' sites to see just how much of a discount you're supposedly getting from the current pricing. The results can be revealing. Case in point is HP's just-released Black Friday ad, which promises deals beginning on November 18. But a quick gander at HP.com shows you that the prices listed in the ad for later in the month are sometimes the same as the ones online as of this writing -- and in some cases even higher. While that begs the question of why the company is hyping Black Friday deals when some are already available at the beginning of November, it also means you can jump on the price cuts right now rather than waiting three more weeks. Prices, of course, are subject to change at any time, but as of now, these are our favorite deals mostly available both during HP's Black Friday event period and at its online store currently.

HP Chromebook x360 for $229.99 $100 off This deal on a Chromebook x360 2-in-1 laptop is what a Black Friday deal is supposed to look like: Big savings off a current price that's only available during the sale period. This model lists for $100 more today than it will on November 18, which means HP is slashing nearly a third off of its price. If its basic specs are typical of a budget Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage), you get the bonus of a larger 14-inch touchscreen that can convert into a roomy tablet when you flip the display over, as well as what HP claims to be 13 hours of battery life.

HP Pavilion Aero laptop for $729.99 $270 off Most of the savings on this Pavilion ultraportable -- weighing less than 2.2 pounds -- is already factored into the current price on HP.com. The Black Friday event price is $20 less, which may not be enough to keep you from buying the Aero now rather than later in the month. Despite its featherweight chassis, it packs a heavyweight performance wallop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U eight-core processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. A gorgeous WUXGA (1,920x1,200) 13.3-inch display with micro-edge bezel and 400 nits of brightness rounds the package out nicely.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for $699.99 $100 off Like Dell with its G series, HP has brought some of the DNA from its past gaming acquisition (VoodooPC) into its own mainstream PC lineup. Perfect for those looking to get into the game, the Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2260xt tower has a stylish angular front chassis, understated neon green accents and LED lighting you can customize. Priced as a budget offering, the specs are the minimum for a gaming desktop (six-core Core i5-11400 chip, 8GB of memory, 256GB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card), though with an extra PCIe x16 slot and a pair of M.2 drive slots open, there's room to grow as your gaming needs take off. The price in the Black Friday ad is the same as it is on the website right now if you want to jump on this special early.

HP 15t-dy200 laptop for $649.99 $100 off This special is an example where you can score more savings now than what HP says in its ad that you will pay during its Black Friday event. Even at the advertised price, this is a great deal if you need more performance without spending a ton, as the 15t-dy200 includes a quad-core Core i7-1165G7 CPU along with 16 gigs of RAM, although the other specs aren't as generous (256GB SSD, only 1,366x768 resolution on the 15.6-inch screen). HP's price in its Black Friday ad corresponds to the current price of 15t-dy200 with a touchscreen, but it's unclear if that's actually the configuration it is advertising. If you don't need the touchscreen option, you can pick up the base model now for $599.99, or $50 less than the Black Friday ad price.

HP Pavilion All-in-One 27 desktop for $849.99 $50 off Here's the rare case of a system in HP's Black Friday ad that isn't available yet on the company's website. So it looks like you'll have to wait until November 18 to grab this all-in-one with an impressive 27-inch full HD display. It also comes with an 11th-generation Core i5 processor, 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB SSD, and while other details are still to come, the ad points out that this desktop will offer the convenience of wireless phone charging via the monitor stand.